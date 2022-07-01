Anne Hathaway Marks 16 Years Of 'beloved' 'Devil Wears Prada'; Slams Roe V. Wade Reversal

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, who is famous for her stellar performance in The Devil Wears Prada took to her social media account to celebrate as the film turned 16. The film saw her play the role of a young assistant to a magazine editor as she tried to navigate through the ruthless industry.

The film sees her sharing the screen with the iconic Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and other stars.

The Devil Wears Prada turns 16

Anne Hathaway headed to her social media account to share some memorable stills from the hit 2006 'beloved film'. The pictures included Anne Hathaway with her co-stars, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Anne Hathaway's character, Andy can be seen looking stunning in some of her best looks from the film, which raised the fashion quotient in the industry.

Speaking about the film that 'shaped the lives and careers' of several individuals, Hathaway slammed the recent overturn of the landmark Roe V Wade ruling of 1973 by the US Supreme Court. Several actors and musicians from the industry smalled the decision and advocated for women to have rights over their own bodies. Hathaway reminded fans that the female characters in The Devil Wears Prada built their life in a country that 'honored their right to have a choice' over their reproductive health. She wrote-

"Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many—mine included—I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honoured their right to have a choice over their own reproductive health."



Have a look at Anne Hathaway's post here:

Anne Hathaway's films

Anne Hathaway is well-known for several films including her popular role of Mia in The Princess Diaries alongside Julie Andrews, Mandy Moore, Héctor Elizondo and more. She took on an all-new avatar in Ocean's Eight as she shared the screen with some of Hollywood's finest stars like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, etc. Her other notable projects include The Intern, Les Misérables, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, Alice in Wonderland, Bride Wars and more.

Image: Instagram/@annehathaway