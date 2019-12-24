Best Of Anne Hathaway's Movies That Can Be Binge-watched Before The Year Ends

One of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood, Anne Hathaway is a prominent name in the genre of romantic comedies. However, the actor has also starred in movies from other genres like Interstellar, Brokeback Mountain, Les Miserables, Ocean’s 8, Get Smart and many more. Here are some of the best movies featuring Anne Hathaway:

The Princess Dairies

Anne Hathaway made her Hollywood debut with The Princess Diaries, which became one of the most iconic chick-flicks in Holywood. She played the role of a klutzy teenager who learns that she is the heir to a royal throne. It is now up to this typical American teenager to transform into a graceful princess and take up her place amongst the Renaldi royals. Anne Hathaway was lauded for her skilful handling of the role. The movie had a lot of candid scenes that director Gary Marshall included in the final cut of the movie, such as when Anne fell in the bleachers or when she poured a glass of water onto the burning sleeve of a man.

The Devil Wears Prada

The plot of The Devil Wears Prada revolves around a smart graduate who lands a job as the assistant of Miranda Priestly, the ice queen of the fashion industry. In this movie, too, Anne Hathaway’s character undergoes a makeover from a nerdy, sloppy girl to the beautiful fashionista fit to work in a fashion magazine. The movie is based on a book by Lauren Weisberger while Meryl Streep’s character of Miranda was rumoured to be based on the Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Many designers had also reportedly given their clothes to be used in the film, including Prada and Vivienne Westwood.

The Intern

Ben Whittaker, the 71-year old widower, joins an up-and-coming fashion website as a senior intern. His job takes him on a fun and unique journey with his boss Jules Ostin, making him become much more than the latter’s intern. Anne Hathaway played the role of Jules in the movie while Robert De Niro played Ben. The two seemed to have lovely chemistry on screen as their boss and intern characters became friends and confidantes for one another.

The Dark Knight Rises

Many were sceptical of Anne Hathaway’s role as the legendary Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises by Christopher Nolan. However, the actor seems to have risen to the occasion delivering her role perfectly and earning praises from the critics and audiences alike. Very different from the roles that she usually plays, Anne had to reportedly undergo vigorous exercises, stunt training, and dancing routines. She also reportedly claims that Catwoman was her most physically demanding role to date.

