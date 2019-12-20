Anne Hathaway And Many Other Celebs Said Goodbye To The Vegan Diet, Find Out Why

For the past few years, veganism has gained major attention. The plant-based diet is promoted as a way to save animals and promote a cleaner diet and body functioning. Many celebrities in Hollywood have accepted the plant-based diet. But many of these celebrities stopped being vegan due to certain reasons. Check out this list of celebrities who gave up their vegan diet.

Anne Hathaway and other celebrities who gave up being vegan

1. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway embraced the plant-based diet in 2011. She took up veganism so she could lose weight for her role as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises. In an interview with a media portal, Anne Hathaway revealed that she continued being vegan until she started shooting for Christopher Nolan-directed Interstellar in Iceland. She revealed that she gave up being vegan when she was compelled to try a piece of fresh fish in a restaurant in Iceland. Anne Hathaway said that she just felt better after eating the piece of fish and the vegan diet did not make her feel good or healthy. She also added that it did not make her feel strong.

2. Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres, the celebrated afternoon talk show host, went vegan around 2008 for ethical reasons. During her Netflix stand-up special Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she loved being vegan but she could not follow through the diet. She said that in the last year to fro no particular reason she started eating a piece of fish once in a while.

3. Natalie Portman

The Black Swan actor Natalie Portman has been supporting veganism for a long time. But during her pregnancy in 2011, she stated in a radio interview that she gave up her vegan diet. In the interview, Natalie Portman revealed that she went back to being a vegetarian when she became pregnant, because of her pregnancy cravings. Natalie Portman revealed that she chose to listen to her body and hence chose to include eggs and dairy. Now, Natalie Portman and her children both follow a vegan diet.

4. Zoey Deschanel

Zoey Deschanel in an interview with a media publication revealed that her older sister was committed to veganism since she was in high school. But Zoey Deschanel revealed that she has a lot of food sensitivities hence she could not become a vegan like her sister. She cannot eat wheat or soy and hence cannot gain enough calories. Zoey Deschanel revealed that when she tried a vegan diet, she could only last for six months.

