Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Marvel Film

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is one of the recent offerings from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film featured the return of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man following the events of Avengers: Endgame. It was also the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature a variant of Kang the Conqueror as a villain.

As the first film of Phase 5 in the MCU programming, fans had high expectations of the film. However, the film received critically polarised scores. Almost 89 days after its release, Ant-Man 3 is out on OTT. Here’s where you can watch it.

Ant-Man 3 on OTT

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantuamia released on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17. Ant-Man 3 became available on Disney+ Hotstar much later than other MCU films. Both Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness became available on Disney+ in under 60 days. With almost 3 months of waiting time for Ant-Man 3 to become available on Disney+ Hotstar, it’s suspected that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was released on May 5, might take even longer to become available.

More about Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third installment in the Ant-Man series. Hollywood star Paul Rudd reprised his role as Scott Lang, the quantum superhero capable of becoming gargantuan and minuscule in a matter of seconds. Similarly, Evangeline Lilly played the role of The Wasp. Both Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer returned to reprise their roles, Kathryn Newton played the role of Cassandra Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang.

Other stars who appeared in the film include Jonathan Majors as several variants of Kang the Conqueror, Bill Murray as Lord Krylar, Corey Stoll as M.O.D.O.K and William Jackson Harper as Quaz. While the film has teased that Jonathan Majors will play the role of Kang the Conqueror again, his arrest in March is expected to complicate things.