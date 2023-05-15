Jonathan Majors Dating Meagan Good Amid Domestic Violence Case? Here's What We Know

Jonathan Majors and the Shazam actress Meagan Good are rumoured to be dating. Reportedly, the two have gotten close to each other over the last several weekends and were spotted in downtown Los Angeles, presumably for a movie date. This news came just days after the Kang actor was accused of assault.

According to TMZ, the two have bonded well and were seen together in the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles. Soon after fans got to know about this new dating rumour, they took to their social media handles to post their reactions. Check out their reactions in the tweets below:

Meagan Good waking up and finding out she’s dating Jonathan Majors. pic.twitter.com/vdVCKZ5NI4 — Content Cousin Chellz (@b0mbchell_) May 13, 2023

BLACK TWITTER GET IN HERE!!!



TMZ IS REPORTING THAT JONATHAN MAJORS AND MEAGAN GOOD ARE DATING



WHATISGOINGON pic.twitter.com/Tgs1mYxDVl — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) May 13, 2023

Jonathan Majors and his legal battle

Jonathan Majors was charged with severe allegations and an assault case was filed against him by a 30-year-old woman. However, his lawyers denied such allegations and have been battling to prove his innocence. After gathering some evidence, his attorney Priya Chaudhry made a public statement. She stated, "We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed. We did this with the explicit promise from the DA that they would not ‘fix’ their case and change it as we proved the woman is lying. This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims."

She further added, " Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman’s new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors. Now, we have obtained even more video evidence of his innocence, but we are hesitant to share it, for fear the DA will tip the woman off to change her story again. The criminal justice system is saturated with explicit and implicit bias. When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors’ face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn’t break his finger."