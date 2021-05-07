'Ant-Man And The Wasp's' Hannah John-Kamen To Star In Marvel's 'Red Sonja'

Hannah John-Kamen, who was featured as a villain in MCU's Ant-Man and the Wasp, is all set to star in Millennium's long-gestating feature film adaption, Red Sonja, reported Variety. The project is helmed by Joey Soloway and he has also co-written the script along with Tasha Huo, the screenwriter. Tasha is also the showrunner and executive producer of the upcoming animated Tomb Raider series for Netflix and Legendary. According to the report, Joey in a statement called Hannah 'a very talented actor' and a 'Red Sonja'.

Hannah John-Kamen from Ant-Man and the Wasp to feature in Millennium's film

Joey said that Hannah is a "talented actor" who they have been following for several years. He said that she "is Red Sonja" and that "her range, sensibilities and strength" are the qualities they have been looking for. He continued that they couldn't be more excited to embark on the journey together. Joey explained that there could not be "a greater moment" in the world for Red Sonja's ways of "wielding power and her connection with nature and the planet". He said that Red Sonja is "an ancient heroine" with an epic calling.

Created by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith for Marvel Comics' Conan the Barbarian comic in the early 1970s, Sonja was a blend of several characters from Conan creator, Robert E Howard. The particular character was fiery and forthright enough to go toe-to-toe with Conan while also refusing his advances, which has proved to become popular for her own book. The book is popular even after the licenses of Howard and Conan have moved to different companies. Eventually, The Red Sonja and Conan comics left Marvel and landed at Dynamite Entertainment, where Millennium is preparing its adaption.

Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon are bankrolling the feature adaption alongside Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman of Campbell Grobman Films. Andrea Sperling from Topple and Yariv Lerner from Millennium, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon, Joe Gatta, and Tanner Mobley are also producing Red Sonja, while Avi Lerner from Millennium, Boaz Davidson and Trevor Short are executively producing it along with Luke Lieberman and Nick Barrucci of Dynamite Entertainment. Dorothy Canton is also executively producing it. Red Sonja release is yet to be finalised. The original Red Sonja cast included Brigette Nielsen, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sandahl Bergrman, Ernie Reyes Jr. and others.

Hannah has earlier appeared in TV series such as Happy Valley, Cucumber, and The Tunnel. Coincidentally, Hannah's first breakout role was also named Sonja in the Black Mirror, an episode titled Playtest. She has also been featured in Game of Thrones, Brave New World and Killjoys, Ready Player One, among others.

