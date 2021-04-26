Anthony Hopkins' Awards List: 13 Prestigious Awards Preceding His Best Actor Oscar Win

Anthony Hopkins, who won Best Actor 2021 at Oscars, is considered to be one of the most prominent film personalities in Hollywood. He has given a number of memorable acting performances during the course of his long acting career and has been conferred with several memorable awards\. He has been recently awarded at the Oscars 2021, making him the oldest actor in history to have received an Academy Award. Following is a list of some of the major awards that have been won by him, which includes Anthony Hopkins' Oscar wins.

List of Anthony Hopkins’ awards

Academy Award for the ‘Best Actor’ - The Silence of the Lambs (1992)

Academy Award for the ‘Best Actor’ - The Father (2021)

BAFTA film award for the ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ - The Silence of the Lambs (1992)

BAFTA film award for the ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ - The Remains of the Day (1994)

BAFTA film award for the ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ – The Father (2021)

BAFTA Fellowship (Lifetime Achievement Award) - 2008

Emmy Award for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie’ - The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case (1976)

Emmy Award for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie’ - The Bunker (1981)

British Academy Television Award for ‘Best Television Actor in a Leading Role’ – War & Peace (1973)

Golden Globe ‘Cecil B. DeMille Award’ – 2006

Chicago Film Critics Association award for ‘Best Lead Actor’ - The Silence of the Lambs (1992)

Critics Choice Award for ‘Best Movie Supporting Actor’ – Amistad (1998)

London Critics Circle Film Award for ‘Actor of the Year’ – The Remains of The Day (1994)

New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Lead Actor - The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

These were some of the most prestigious Anthony Hopkins' awards. His acting career has spanned over five decades, during the course of which he has starred in several hit films. Some of his popular ones include Hannibal, Thor films, The Two Popes and many more. He has also worked on a list of popular TV shows in the past.