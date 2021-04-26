Anthony Hopkins' Awards List: 13 Prestigious Awards Preceding His Best Actor Oscar Win

Quick links:
Source: Anthony Hopkins Instagram
Anthony Hopkins, who won Best Actor 2021 at Oscars, is considered to be one of the most prominent film personalities in Hollywood. He has given a number of memorable acting performances during the course of his long acting career and has been conferred with several memorable awards\. He has been recently awarded at the Oscars 2021, making him the oldest actor in history to have received an Academy Award. Following is a list of some of the major awards that have been won by him, which includes Anthony Hopkins' Oscar wins.
These were some of the most prestigious Anthony Hopkins' awards. His acting career has spanned over five decades, during the course of which he has starred in several hit films. Some of his popular ones include Hannibal, Thor films, The Two Popes and many more. He has also worked on a list of popular TV shows in the past.
