Anthony Hopkins Creates History With 'Oldest Best Actor' Nomination For 93rd Oscars

On March 15, 2021, Anthony Hopkins made history with his Oscar nomination at the age of 83. The actor is now the ‘oldest Best Actor’ nominee for his role in The Father for the 93rd Oscars. The film has also landed a Best Picture nomination, and a Best Supporting Actor for his co-actor, Olivia Colman. The actor was nominated for the category alongside Riz Ahmed from Sound of Metal, Gary Oldman from Mank, Chadwick Boseman from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Steven Yeun from Minari.

Anthony Hopkins' Oscar Nomination comes at 83 for his film, The Father

The legendary actor played Anthony, who is a charming man suffering from dementia. The plot of the film shows him struggling to keep events and people in his life in line. Olivia plays the role of his daughter, Anne in the drama film. Co-written and directed by Florian Zeller, The Father cast also includes Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams in the essential roles.

Anthony has picked up six Oscar nominations in his entire acting journey. The nominations also include his win for the Best Actor in the year 1992 for his performance in Silence of the Lambs. Anthony was last nominated for the Best Supporting Actor in 2020 for his biographical drama, The Two Popes which was released on Netflix in the year 2019. His other nominations include in the year 1994 for The Remains of the Day and 1996 for Nixon and 1998 for Amistad.

Henry Fonda still remains the category’s oldest winner after picking up the award in the year 1982 at the age of 76 for his film, On Golden Pond. However, the late actor, Christopher Plummer remains the oldest nominee and the winner in the acting industry at the Oscars. He won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Beginners at the age of 82 and got nominated for his roles in All the Money in the World at the age of 88.

Furthermore, Oscars 2021 nominations were announced on Monday. Alongside Anthony, several other celebs who made their headway for the representation in the entertainment industry are Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; becoming the most-nominated Black actor in the acting history, Chloe Zhao from Nomadland, becoming the first woman of colour nominated for the Best Director. Steven Yeun from Minari has also been nominated, becoming the first Asian-American to receive the Best Actor nomination.

Image Source: Anthony Hopkins' Twitter