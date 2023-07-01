Anthony Mackie Calls Out Harry Potter, LOTR Franchises For Lack Of Diversity

Anthony Mackie is currently gearing up for the release of his 2024 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Captain America: Brave New World. After fellow star Chris Evans dropped the shield back in 2019, Mackie will carry on the role of Captain America in the MCU. Now the Captain America: Winter Soldier star has spoken about the lack of black actors in the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings franchises.

Anthony Mackie says Harry Potter didn’t have ‘black friends’

In conversation with Inverse, the Pain & Gain actor said that Harry Potter didn’t have any black friends in the entire Harry Potter franchise. He also said that the character of Frodo in the Lord of the Rings trilogy traversed the entire universe, but never found himself running into a black character.

(Anthony Mackie as Captain America in Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Image: falconandthewintersoldier/Instagram)

He even added that he wants to see Frodo in a ‘hood’ setting. "Harry Potter had no f---ing Black friends. Frodo walked across the entire universe and never met a Black dude,” said The Banker actor. Mackie concluded his remark by saying that if he’s ever featured on Saturday Night Live, he would definitely make Frodo coming across a ‘hood’ into a skit.

Anthony Mackie on what sets him apart from the original Captain America

During the interview, he was asked about how his character in Captain America: Brave New World is going to be. He said that he will rely more on his ability to ‘connect and counsel’ than fight it out. Sam Wilson’s character in the MCU is not superpowered, as he played a para-trooper capable of flight using his technological Falcon wings.

(Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie at the sets of Captain America: Brave New World | Image: hforrdarchive/Twitter)

Mackie concluded that it’s Wilson’s ability, “to not manipulate, but understand someone’s shortcomings. Give them words of encouragement so that they’re not forced to action.” Mackie previously debuted as the new Captain America in the Disney+ series Falcon and The Winter Soldier alongside Sebastian Stan.