Anthony Mackie-led 'Captain America 4' To Be Helmed By Director Julius Onah; Deets Inside

After a terrific response to the last three parts of Captain America, Marvel Studios is once again all set to take fans on a thrilling adventure of superheroes vs supervillains with Captain America 4. The forthcoming movie will see Anthony Mackie stepping into the shoes of Sam Wilson/Falcon, as at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America was seen passing on his mantle to Sam.

Post Anthony Mackie's entry on board to play the lead role, recently Captain America 4 has found its director too. Reportedly, Julius Onah who is well known for films like The Girl Is in Trouble, The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce and many others will don the director's cap for the fourth instalment of Captain America.

Captain America 4 director and lead actor confirmed

As per the reports of Variety, Anthony Mackie is the new Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Julius Onah serving as the director. The forthcoming Captain America film will pick up events from the 2021 Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Malcolm Spellman, the show's creator, and head writer is penning the screenplay along with Dalan Musson. As of now, the film's plot is kept under the wraps and there is no official title and release date given to it.

Moreover, the suspense is still high about who all from the Falcon and the Winter Soldier including Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes (aka the Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell’s John Walker (aka U.S. Agent), Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter (aka Power Broker) or Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will be reprising their role in the Julius Onah directorial project.

MCU producer teases Captain America 4

Earlier, in interaction with Comicbook, Nate Moore hinted at what is in store for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as he takes on the mantel in Captain America 4. Moore said-

"He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super-soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

