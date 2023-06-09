Anthony Ramos On Leading New Transformers Movie: I Was Hoping To Have A Good Time

It was all about having a "good time" on "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts", says actor Anthony Ramos, who is the new face of the sci-fi action franchise.

Ramos, who gained recognition as an actor through the acclaimed Broadway musical "Hamilton" before featuring in movies like "A Star Is Born" and "In The Heights," is following in the footsteps of former "Transformers" stars Shia LaBeouf and Mark Wahlberg.

As an enthusiast of action movies, the actor said he was ready to give his 100 per cent for the film. "I was excited about getting in shape and training to do what was required in this movie. The biggest thing I was hoping was to just have a good time. You never know with anything in life, but you just hope that you get a movie or TV show, whatever you decide to do, and you have a good time. And I had a blast," Ramos told PTI in a virtual interview.

Also starring Dominique Fishback, "Rise of the Beasts" is the seventh chapter of the franchise, which has minted over USD 4.8 billion at the global box office.

The film, directed by Steven Caple Jr of "Creed II" fame, is set in the 1990s and features Ramos as Noah Diaz, who embarks on a globetrotting adventure with the Autobots as they battle the deadly Terrorcons.

In their fight, they are joined by the Maximals, a whole new faction of Transformers. Ramos, 31, said as a kid, he loved the original Beast Wars: Transformers animated series.

"'Beast Wars' was my favourite show on TV growing up. I love these characters -- Rattrap, Optimus Primal and Cheetor. And so I really had some toys as well," the actor said.

Ramos also shared that he was an avid fan of the live-action movies, which began with Michael Bay's "Transformers" in 2007. "I have loved Transformers since I was a kid. I've seen all the movies. It's funny, I was watching the fourth one a couple months before I had even gotten this role or something like that.

"I would watch them for no reason sometimes. They are just like one of those movies that you watch just to get lost in. It means a lot to be a part of the franchise, it is a huge part of my childhood," he added.

The actor said he was also excited to collaborate with good friend Fishback, known for her performances in movies such as "Judas and the Black Messiah" and "Project Power".

"I was excited to do it with Dom. We've known each other for a long time, and we had been trying to work together, so it was really awesome to finally get one with her and be able to do this," he added. Ramos also praised the film's director, Caple Jr, for creating a sense of authenticity within the fantastical world of Transformers.

"I think our director did a great job at that. These robots, we got to treat them like they have emotions. You gotta treat them like they get sad and happy. We have to treat them like they feel, right?"

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance in association with Hasbro and New Republic Pictures.

The movie is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson. It will be released in Indian theatres on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 2D, 3D, 4D and IMAX.