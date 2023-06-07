Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Out, Optimus Prime Takes The War To Predacons

The highly anticipated final trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been unveiled, marking the 7th installment in the renowned Transformers franchise. This new film not only introduces exciting new characters but also showcases previously unseen factions of the technologically advanced alien species on the big screen.

In the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer, the valiant Autobots, led by Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, join forces with the Maximals, who take on the forms of Earth's animals. Together, they face off against the formidable Predacons, who serve as the primary antagonists in this seventh installment.

While the Maximals are descendants of the Autobots, the Predacons have descended from the Decepticons, setting the stage for an epic clash between these rival factions. The trailer teases that the sequel is heavily influenced by the Beast Wars storyline from Hasbro. It features the Maximals and the Predacons batlling each other.

Tracing the Transformers franchise

The Transformers franchise was initially launched by director Michael Bay in 2007. The first film introduced the popular duo of Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf and proved to be a massive box office success, collecting a worldwide total of $708 million. Following its triumph, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) was released, featuring the same cast and a higher budget of $201 million.

The second installment surpassed expectations, earning nearly four times its budget and setting the stage for the subsequent film, Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011). This third film in the series became the most successful entry, grossing over $1.2 billion globally against a budget of $195 million. Its remarkable performance solidified the Transformers franchise as a major player in the box office realm.

(A poster for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which releases this weekend | Image: Transformers/Twitter)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) saw Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg take the reins, and his casting proved effective. Transformers 4 became the 2nd most successful film in the franchise with a collection of $1.14 billion. However, the fifth part of the series was released three years later and earned a bit more than $600 million at the box office.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) was followed by Bumblebee, which featured Hawkeye actress Hailee Steinfeld. Against a budget of $102 million, it garnered $465 million. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts releases on June 9, 2023.