Anusha Dandekar's Goofy Videos From Her Instagram Wall Are Unmissable

Anusha Dandekar started her career as a model, and then ventured into acting and hosting. The supermodel gained her breakthrough as a VJ on channel MTV. Apart from her on-screen work, VJ Anusha Dandekar is also an active social media influencer. As one of the most active celebrities on social media, Dandekar has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Check out the bubbly and goofy side of Anusha Dandekar in these Instagram videos.

Anusha Dandekar's goofy videos

Anusha Dandekar recently shared a goofy and hilarious video of her's with Gaelyn Mendonca. In the video, VJ Gaelyn had pinned down Anusha and tried stuffing her mouth with chips. Anusha captioned the BTS video as, Just to make you all smile or laugh a little today... #BTS with my baby #gaebae... VJ’s really do have the most fun! #missthis @vjgaelyn ❤️🤣😅😍 swipe to see all the fun! 😂. Check out Anusha Dandekar's Instagram.

Here, Anusha Dandekar made a TikTok video with Rachel Stephen. The duo did the #Savagedancechallenge. Bored in quarantine, Anusha Dandekar is entertaining her followers with such funny and goofy videos.

This is another tiktok video of VJ Anusha. Here she lip-synced to a funny dialogue with her friend Hansika Chandiramani. Take a look at Anusha Dandekar's videos.

Anusha Dandekar is a social butterfly and has many celebrity friends. Ananya Birla is one of such famous personality. The two are best friends. This is one of their hilarious videos -- check it out.

