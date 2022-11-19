Anya Taylor-Joy Opens Up About Filming 'Furiosa'; Calls It Her 'bloodiest' Experience

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star in the upcoming action-drama Furiosa. The movie, which will serve as the spin-off of the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road, will see a collaboration between Taylor-Joy and filmmaker Ridley Scott. As she recently wrapped her part of the movie, she opened up about her experience.

In an interview with Indiewire, The Queen's Gambit star opened up about her experience of filming the upcoming movie. The actor will reportedly play the lead role of Furiosa in the Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff, which was originally portrayed by Charlize Theron. Talking about her experience, she revealed it is the "dirtiest and bloodiest" she has ever been.

However, the actor added that she likes to do such roles in which she has to be "bloody and dirty" and not "perfectly prim and pretty." She said, "Any time I get to be dirty or bloody and not perfectly prim and pretty, I’m just having a ball, that’s where I feel most comfortable. So yeah, Furiosa was definitely right up my street."

Anya Taylor-Joy on filming the movie in Australia

Anya Taylor-Joy was shooting for the movie in Australian deserts for seven months. Talking about the filming process, the actor revealed she was on a "different planet" and added that now she needs to sit down and try to digest what happened in the last seven months. She further mentioned that despite the hard work, she is "incredibly proud" of the film and its crew as they put in a lot of love and effort into it. Anya also expressed her excitement to watch the movie.

As the movie also required her to drive a lot, she took it as a challenge despite not having a license. She said, "I don’t actually have a license, so I can’t drive. I can’t on a highway, I can’t parallel park, but if you need me to do a juicy 180 in a truck, I can do that and not hit the camera people, which is great."

The movie will also see Chris Hemsworth in an unrecognisable villainous look. Apart from them, it will also star Tom Burke and Angus Sampson. The film is helmed by Ridley Scott and will come out in 2024.

Image: AP