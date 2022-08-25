'Mad Max Furiosa': Chris Hemsworth Looks Unrecognisable In Villainous Look; See Viral Pics

After impressing fans with his superhero avatar in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers: Endgame and Thor, Chris Hemsworth is all set to take up another challenging role in the forthcoming film Furiosa. The upcoming film is the prequel spinoff version of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Ever since the project was announced, fans have been curious to know more about Chris Hemsworth's role in the movie. Reports of Hemsworth playing the role of lead villain in the Mad Max prequel are doing rounds on the internet. However, the latest behind-the-scenes photos from the film's set gave fans a closer look at Chris Hemsworth’s unnamed villainous character.

Chris Hemsworth's pictures from sets of Mad Max: Furiosa go viral

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old actor was spotted in Sydney as he was busy filming scenes for the Mad Max prequel Furiosa. In the photos, Hemsworth looks almost unrecognisable as he is seen donning a black-gold jacket paired with baggy pants. He also sported a prosthetic nose along with a long beard and messy hair. Viral glimpses from the sets of Mad Max: Furiosa have taken the internet by storm with several fan pages uploading the same on their social media handles.

Take a look:

El Nominado al BAFTA y al Critics Choice Super Awards Chris Hemsworth en el set de filmación de "Furiosa" (2024).#FilmTwitter #ChrisHemsworth #Furiosa pic.twitter.com/ug6irXUEOx — Ernesto Pastrana (@PastranaTweet) August 23, 2022

More about Furiosa

The Mad Max prequel is written and directed by George Miller, who is also serving as the co-producer of the film along with Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell and Kennedy Miller Mitchell. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on May 24, 2024. The film will star Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Burke in essential roles. Reportedly, it is a standalone story that will delve deeper into the origins of the roles previously played by Charlize Theron prior to crossing paths with the eponymous antihero of the franchise. Its official synopsis reads:

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth