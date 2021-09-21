AOC’s 'Tax The Rich' Dress Designer Exposed On Tax Debt; 15 Warrants Served: Report

United States representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, fondly known as AOC, turned heads after she wore a stunning white gown with 'Tax The Rich Dress' painted across it, on the Met Gala's red carpet. Aurora James, the mind behind the 'Tax The Rich Dress' dress was lauded for giving out a strong message but now it has come to light that the designer herself is in fact a 'rich' person evading 'tax'. As per reports, the designer owes money to the tax office.

As per New York Post, cited by the Independent, Aurora James' company Cultural Brokerage Agency, now known as Brother Vellies, has been served 15 tax warrants in total since 2015. The report citing the State Department of Taxation and Finance asserted that the company racked up three warrants in New York state for failing to withhold income tax from employees’ paychecks, to a total of almost $15,000. Between April 2018 and April 2019, the Internal Revenue Service placed six federal liens on Cultural Brokerage Agency totalling $103,220.

Not paying workers' benefits

The Cultural Brokerage Agency has also allegedly faced multiple legal challenges for not paying worker benefits. As per reports, the Worker’s Compensation Board fined the company $17,000 for not carrying worker’s compensation insurance between March 2017 and February 2018. The reports further stated that no payments have been received to date by the company, and that it owes $62,722.

A former employee of the company in a conversation with a global news portal accused the company of harassment. "I experienced a lot of harassment when I worked for her," said the employee, adding, "Aurora would ask me to do things that were not in anyone’s job description, like scheduling her gynecological appointments. The work environment was so hostile that I was afraid to ask for my check."

Netizens go gaga on 'Tax The Rich' Gown

AOC's gown designed by Aurora James for the Met Gala had gone viral and evoked positive reactions from netizens. While some appreciated AOC's bold look, others called it ironical. One user-supported AOC and wrote, "TAX THE RICH!!! Yes, girl. I love it. Go BORICUA". Another fan wrote, "OMG I love her". One other user appreciated the idea of the congresswoman and said, "She's putting rich people on notice to their face. That's style."