Apple Martin Interviews Gwyneth Paltrow, Blythe Danner About Their Beauty Secrets; Watch

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin recently interviewed Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner about skincare and life in general. The interview was for Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop and only three minutes of the interview was aired by Gloop on their YouTube channel. Read ahead to know more about the interview.

The video starts off by Apple asking both her mother and grandmother, "What advice they would give to their younger self?". Blythe answered first and explained that she would ask herself to grow up. Gwyneth mentioned that she would ask her younger self to 'get her act together'. The video then focuses on Gwyneth talking a bit about her brand's products with her daughter and Blythe in the upcoming part. The video also shows the three artists together in a photoshoot.

Gwyneth loved her late Thirties

Gwyneth then talked about her new product - a face cream by her brand. Blythe mentioned how she could smell thyme and lemon in the cream as well. Even Apple tried the cream on her face while Gwyneth explained that the cream works for all ages and also hydrates the skin. Apple then asked another question in the video, “At what age did you guys feel the prettiest?”

To this, Gwyneth responded by mentioning that she loved her late thirties. She also explained that aging was hard but it was the point in her life where she really liked and loved herself. Blythe answered next and said that she loved her fifties for the same reason Gwyneth loved her thirties.

Gwyneth also uploaded a small bit of the video on her Instagram. She mentioned how it was three generations of her family trying on her new product. Gwyneth further said that the video was shot in her garden. She also wrote, ''Whether you’re an Apple or a Blythe or an in-between like me, we made these products for everyone. Clean. Holistic. Results-Driven." Take a look at the post:

