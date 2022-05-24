'Aquaman 2' Major Spoilers Leaked By Amber Heard's Witness In Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Ever since the legal sparring began between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the former had been removed from several big-budget films including Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean 6. During the trial, Heard also testified 'fight hard' to retrieve her role as Mera in 'Aquaman 2'. On Monday, Heard's attorney produced entertainment industry expert, Kathryn Arnold before the jury, to highlight the brunt of the defamation suit filed by Depp on her career, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Kathryn Arnold, while giving her testimony in the highly-publicised legal case, ended up giving major spoilers of Aquaman 2 from the early script of the film.

Aquaman 2 spoilers revealed during the trial

While taking the stand in the Virginia courtroom, Arnold, revealed that Heard's role in the DC movie was subsequently reduced after Depp accused her of orchestrating the domestic abuse. She reportedly told the character Mera being injured in the film and hinted that she might be shown pregnant in the forthcoming film. Arnold testified about the early script, "I believe that in the first act of the movie, she was injured somehow, or it had something to do with a baby."

The expert reportedly asserted that she hasn't read the script of the film, but was narrating what Heard told her about it. She added, "(Mera) ends up in the hospital early in this new Aquaman 2 movie and doesn't really come out until the end to kind of wrap things up. All the interactions with Momoa's character, and certainly the action scenes, were taken out."

Arnold further explained that Heard trained hard for several months to perform her action sequences and stunts, however, it wasn't until the shooting of the film that the makers alerted Heard about her reduced role. Arnold explained "Amber trained 5 hours a day for several months with the trainer to do this big action sequence. So her role was radically reduced from what it was in the script and what she even trained for while preparing for the movie."

Amber Heard reveals she 'fought hard' for her role

Last week, Amber Heard claimed that Warner Bros wanted to cut her role entirely in the second instalment of the superhero movie. "I had to fight too. I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film," said Heard on the stand of the Virginia courtroom.

When asked further if any changes were made to her script due to the legal battle, Amber Heard confirmed that the makers took away a few action scenes from her. She added, "I was given a script. And then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch."

Johnny Depp has sued Amber Heard for millions in damage for the op-ed she wrote for Washington Post in 2018. The latter counter-sued Depp for stating her allegations a 'hoax'.

Image: AP/ Instagram/@aquamanmovie