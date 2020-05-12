Aquaman 2: Did Warner Bros Fire Amber Heard Post Updates In Legal Battle With Johnny Depp?

After allegations that claim that Amber Heard might be in the wrong in the whole legal issue with Johnny Depp, speculation were rife that she might be fired from the role of Mera in Aquaman 2. Amber Heard is a part of the billion-dollar DCEU universe since 2018.

The lengthy legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has not only negatively impacted the stars’ image but also resulted in Johnny Depp being removed from the role of Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

ALSO READ: Aquaman 2' Writer Hints At Black Manta Storyline For Sequel

Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2 cast?

In the most recent development, it has been stated by Johnny Depp’s friends that Amber Heard faked a bloody nose with red nail polish. It has been reported that if Amber Heard is found faking evidence against her former husband, she might be looking at some jail time.

ALSO READ: Mike Flanagan Working On 'Revival' Adaptation At Warner Bros

Aquaman 2 shooting has not been scheduled to start anytime soon and hence the studio has a lot of time to decide what they plan to do about Amber Heard. According to numerous reports, Amber Heard has been fired from Aquaman 2. She has reportedly been expelled from any Warner Bros production until further notice.

It has also been reported that a Change.org has been filed a petition against Amber Heard to have her fired from the Aquaman 2 cast. It has been reported by an entertainment website that an insider has confirmed that Amber Heard has been let go from Aquaman 2. The reason behind the decision taken is believed to be that the production house does not want to start filming and then get a red signal if Amber Heard is found falsifying evidence.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard Might Get Sacked From 'Aquaman 2' Cast Due To Johnny Depp Controversy

No, Amber Heard did not "get fired" off of AQUAMAN 2. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 10, 2020

However, film reporter Umberto Gonzalez claims in his tweet that Amber Heard has not been suspended from the Aquaman 2 cast. Twitter too seems to be divided about the news. While many claims that Amber Heard has been fired from her role, others believe that she is still a part of the Aquaman 2 cast. There has been no official confirmation from Warner Bros about the news.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Effect: Warner Bros Halt 'Fantastic Beasts 3', 'King Richard' Productions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.