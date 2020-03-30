Amber Heard Might Get Sacked From 'Aquaman 2' Cast Due To Johnny Depp Controversy

Amber Heard has been making it to the headlines over her legal battles with ex-husband Jonny Depp. It all began after Amber Heard accused Depp of domestic violence.

Later, a defamation case was filed along with a cheating allegation with Elon Musk aginst the Aquaman actress. All this has brought a lot of negative publicity around the stars which might affect their careers. In the same context, there are rumours that claim Amber Heard might be sacked from the casting team of Aquaman 2. Read more to know about the Amber Heard and Jonny Depp controversy.

Amber might be fired from Aquaman 2 because of Johnny Depp controversy

Amber Heard’s ugly breakup might have cost her the role of a DC superhero. There are rumours that the makers of the Jason Momoa starrer are planning to remove Heard from their upcoming project. The recent reports claim that Warner Bros want to be totally out of all these controversies. They are planning to remove Amber as they do not wish for the bad blood to affect their upcoming project. There is also a possibility that her screen time in the film could be deducted for the same. Similarly, Johnny Depp, owing to the negativity, was fired from his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

More about Aquaman 2

An entertainment portal reported that Aquaman 2 isn’t expected to start shooting until 2021. This gives the studio still plenty of time to come to a concrete decision. After all the rumours, there might surely be a hit on Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman 2. A number of fans have also been expressing their views about Amber on their respective social media accounts.Many have been asking the makers to sack the star because of the negativity around her.

