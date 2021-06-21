'Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom': Amber Heard Aka Mera Swims Her Way To The Film's Set

The presence of Amber Heard in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom was quite recently confirmed by the actor herself, who found her way to the sets of the upcoming James Wan directorial. In order to reveal the same, the Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom cast member took to Instagram in order to share a welcome card and gift that she received upon arrival from the director himself and the co-writer of the upcoming DCEU presentation. In addition, the star communicated that she is currently spending time in quarantine before getting down to work. The picture can be found below.

Amber Heard aka Mera swims her way to the film's sets of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

It wasn't too long ago when the star herself had revealed that she had begun working on her abdominal muscles for the film. The same was done through a video that was shared by the Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom cast member very recently. The post in question also sees the actor indulge in some wordplay by saying that she's "Abs-olutely" dying, highlighting the "Abs" part of the message in order to shed light on the body part she's working on. The same can be found below.

Amber Heard's Aquaman 2 preparation video post

About Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom:

Aquaman 2, which is now known as "Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom" will see the story of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman moved forward, but this time around as the crowned king of the oceans. The Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom cast members that are confirmed to appear in the film are the likes of Patrick Wilson, who will be seen reprising his character of King Orm aka Oceanmaster, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As David Kane/Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren As King Nereus and Pilou Asbæk As TBD. However, as far as the return of the likes of Nicole Kidman as Atlanta, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis and Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry is concerned, nothing has either been confirmed, denied or commented upon by the relevant production houses yet.

Additionally, details regarding the function of the character played by Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 are yet to be revealed. As far as Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom release date is concerned, the film is currently slated for a release on 16th December 2022. More information regarding the same will be shared as and when the series of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom updates that are expected in the near future will reveal the same.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.