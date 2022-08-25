In an unexpected move, the makers of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom recently announced that the film, which was expected to hit the theatres on March 17, 2023, has been pushed to December 2023 as "it needs more time in post-production". This marks the second delay for Aquaman 2 after it was previously postponed from its original December 2022 release due to the production halts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is not the only DCEU film that has been delayed, but David F. Sandberg’s Shazam: Fury of the Gods will be moving from its December 21st, 2022 release date to Aquaman 2’s previous date.

Fans are definitely disappointed as they believe that not just because of pre-production, there could be many aspects that have led to the film's delay. Now, on Thursday, director James Wan took to his Instagram handle and confirmed the postponement of the DC Comics film Aquaman 2. Sharing some glimpses from the forthcoming flick, Wan wrote, "AQUAMAN & The Lost Kingdom moving to Christmas Day 2023. I’m a bit superstitious and I love that it’s a December release like the first one!"

Wan even gave a sneak peek at the artwork that they had been creating for the film. He stated, "Here is a small glimpse of some artwork into the big, epic world-building we’re creating, and I need the time to do it right. These images barely scratch the surface of this movie (haven’t even shown the weird and wonderful characters and creatures of this world yet). I can’t wait to show, but you have to wait just a little bit longer)".

'I will make the best movie I can': James Wan

The movie buffs, who have thousands of queries regarding the delay of Aquaman 2 flooded the comments section with several questions. A netizen commented, "We're sad and quite frankly exhausted seems like suspicious delays, especially with everything that has been going on with the studio BUT if it's true to favour quality over rapidity, then I'm all for it. Can't wait." Now, replying to him, Wan wrote, "@iamabdelkaders Yeah, legit to be apprehensive with all that has happened, but I’m just gonna keep ploughing ahead and do my absolute best to filter out all the noise and make the best movie I can." Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@creepypuppet