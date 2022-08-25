'Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom', 'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' Delayed Again? Know more

Over the past few years, DC Films have managed to rule the box office with every new release. From Aquaman to Shazam, most superhero films managed to have a successful theatrical run all across the globe. With Aquaman and Shazam's terrific response, fans were eagerly waiting for their sequels.

However, it seems like movie buffs will have to wait a little longer to watch the sequels of Aquaman and Shazam. As the film production company- Warner Bros. has once again decided to reschedule the release date of the Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom & Shazam! Fury of the God's new release dates

DC's film slate is changing its schedule once again. As per a Variety report, Warner Bros. has pushed back the release dates for two of its big DC releases, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as a part of a greater shuffling of the production house's theatrical calendar.

Reportedly, Shazam's sequel was previously set to release this Christmas season on December 21, with Aquaman was expected to grace the theatres on 17 March 2023. However, as per the latest schedule, Shazam will debut in Aquaman's spot on March 17, whereas, Aquaman is being pushed to 25 December 2023. The reason behind this postponement is still unclear as no clarification has been given by the makers or the production house. Moreover, movies like Black Adam and The Flash will make their way to the theatres on their original release dates.

For the unversed, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has already faced several hiccups owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was originally scheduled to be released on 1 April 2022, before being moved to November 2022, then December. Aquaman's sequel was also about to premiere on 2022 prior to shifting to 2023.

More about Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

Shazam 2 is said to be more of a family-friendly superhero franchise and will witness the return of Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as his superhero Shazam. Whereas, Jason Momoa makes a comeback as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, a half-human, half-Atlantean hero, alongside Amber Heard's Mera in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

(Image: @getfandom/@aquamanuniverse/Twitter)