'Aquaman' Fame Jason Momoa Spotted Without Ring Days After Announcing Split From Wife

Jason Momoa recently made headlines after he announced a split from his wife, Lisa Bonet. The actor was spotted on January 18, 2022, a few days after the announcement without his wedding ring, according to a report by People. The Aquaman star announced the couple's split in an Instagram post, that he has now deleted.

People reported that the actor was spotted in Los Angeles without his ring, a few days after he announced his split from Lisa Bonet. In the pictures that also surfaced online on Instagram, the actor can be seen in a black t-shirt and matching mask as he carried a cardboard box. The couple announced their split and according to People, the caption of the now-deleted post read, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion is unwavering to this sacred life of our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L". The couple had been together for almost 17 years and share two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

Jason Momoa on the work front

The actor recently wrapped up the much-awaited Aquaman 2 titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Director James Wan gave fans a glimpse into what went on on the last day on set as he took to his social media account. He extended his thanks to the 'incredible crew' as he shared the fun picture from the sets of the film. Fans now await details about the release and plot of the upcoming sequel, which will also star Dolph Lundgren, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman in pivotal roles.

