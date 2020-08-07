Are Jennifer Garner And Bradley Cooper Dating? The Two Were Spotted At A Beach In Malibu

After his break-up from Russian model Irina Shayk, it's safe to say that Bradley Cooper is once again one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors. The Academy Award-nominated actor was last seen in one of 2018's most successful and critically acclaimed films A Star is Born alongside Lady Gaga. The news of his break-up with Irina Shayk came in 2019, and since then fans of the star have been speculating about his love life. Most recently, Bradley Cooper was spotted at a Malibu beach a woman who seemed to be his former co-star, Jennifer Garner. Find out "are Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper dating?"

Source: @voilaselena (Twitter)

Are Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper dating?

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper were first seen together in the American Drama Series Alias. According to the reports of TMZ, the Alias actors were spotted at a Malibu Beach on Wednesday, August 5. The two were accompanied by Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

Source: @voilaselena (Twitter)

Both Hollywood actors have a few things in common. One of them being that both Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper have recently split with their partners. Cooper and Shayk’s four-year-long relationship ended in 2019 post the launch of his highly successful and acclaimed film A Star is Born.

Jennifer Garner split with her CEO boyfriend John Miller in early 2020. The second thing that the Alias Star’s have in common is the fact that they are both co-parenting their children with their ex-partners. Cooper is co-parenting his three-year-old daughter with Irina Shayk, while Garner is co-parenting her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

A report by a tabloid news website claims that the duo looked quite flirty with one another. Hence, speculations about a potential romance between Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper arose in no time. However, both the actors have remained silent about the reports. Both Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper are known for keeping their personal lives fairly private.

Are Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper friends?

It’s fairly accurate to say that Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper have remained friendly throughout their long-acting careers. Aside from the 2001 show, the actors were seen together in 2010 film Valentine’s Day together. They also made an appearance at the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards show together.

