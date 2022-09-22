Are Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid 'the Real Deal'? Here's What The Reports Reveal

Gigi Hadid and actor Leonardo DiCaprio's dating rumours took the internet by storm in no time and the latest buzzing updates have been piquing the curiosity of their fans to know whether the duo has been dating or not. While the duo were recently spotted together, it was recently reported that they were very much into each other.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been reportedly hanging out a lot

According to the latest report by ET, it was revealed that romance is definitely brewing between the rumoured couple Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio as the duo have been hanging out a lot. The source also told the outlet that things between Gigi and Leonardo had been going well and they were very much into each other.

"Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they're both happy."

Supermodel Gigi Hadi and actor Leonardo DiCaprio have been a major talk of the town ever since they were seen together in New York City during Fashion Week. The sources even claimed that they were sitting in a dining room at Casa Cipriani restaurant canoodling and having a fun night out. “They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other,” the source revealed.

Amid the dating rumours of the duo, Hadid's ex Zayn Malik was reportedly upset with the rumours buzzing online. As per Hollywood Life, “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him."

Image: AP