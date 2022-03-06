Are Selena Gomez And Zen Matoshi Dating? Here's Everything You Need To Know

A lot of people attended the highly-talked about Dua Lipa's concert in New York City. Glimpses of her performance from the grand event are doing rounds on social media. The concert was a big affair but what caught attention was Selena Gomez and tech entrepreneur Zen Matoshi appearing together for the event. The two were spotted enjoying a cosy date to Dua Lipa's New York City gig on Tuesday and this sparked their relationship rumours.

Read on to know whether the sizzling duo is dating or not.

Are Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi dating?

Selena Gomez manages to be in the limelight for her work commitments, but this time she has garnered all the attention for her relationship rumours with Zen Matoshi.

Since the duo appeared together for Dua Lipa's concert, there has been a massive buzz surrounding their relationship and it has become a point of discussion for the netizens. Soon after their appearance, social media started buzzing with their pictures and it further flooded with netizens’ speculations around the couple’s potential romance.

The 28-year-old singer kept her look low profile as she was seen donned in a dark navy blue coloured cardigan and a black face mask as she and Zen made their way into the concert at Madison Square Gardens. The pair were surrounded by security and NYPD protection as they made their way into the venue.

Though the two are tight-lipped about their relationship, several media outlets clarified their relationship rumours. As per the reports of People, “Selena and Zen just met through a mutual acquaintance. They're not dating."

Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi's pictures

A few days back, WonderMind co-founder Daniella Perison took to Instagram handle and posted a picture from the backstage of the show. The picture featured Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi. Sharing the post, Perison captioned the picture as "We’re “Levitating” 🪐✨ @selenagomez @zenmatoshi"The trio were seen donned in black attires.

Here take a look-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens jumped into the comments section. One of the users wrote "you guys look amazing (heart-eyed emoticon)" another wrote, "did they meet after the concert? we need pics of the two together please!!!!"

For the unversed, Selena Gomez is an American singer and actor. Whereas, as per various media reports, Zen Matoshi is based in LA and he is working as an investor and advisor for companies, particularly focused on climate technology.

IMAGE:AP/ZENMATOSHI/INSTAGRAM