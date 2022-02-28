Last Updated:

Selena Gomez Arrives Barefoot On The Stage Of SAG Awards 2022; Here's Why

For some reason, Selena Gomez walked barefoot on the stage of SAG Awards 2022. Wondering what's the reason? Continue reading to know about it.

Selena Gomez

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2022 has created a tremendous buzz on the internet. Many prominent faces from the entertainment and music world including Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and more were seen in attendance as the event went live. Even, the Same Old Love hitmaker Selena Gomez graced the red carpet of the show in a gorgeous black gown. However, for some reason, the acclaimed singer walked barefoot on the SAG Awards 2022 stage. Wondering why? Continue reading to know the reason.

Selena Gomez goes barefoot on SAG Awards 2022

On Monday, the Lose You To Love Me songstress, unfortunately, tripped on the red carpet event of the SAG Awards. A video that is doing the rounds on the internet sees Selena walking gracefully as she amped up the fashion quotient of the event. However, a few seconds later, Gomez tripped in her high black heels. Soon after she was escorted inside by the security personnel. Check out the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by cariad (@gomeznewera)

In another photo that's viral on social media, Selena Gomez can be seen having a conversation with people around her. However, netizens can also see a white bandage wrapped on her foot. It seems that the tumble on the red carpet of the award function has left the singer injured. However, the extent of her wound is still unknown. Take a look at the photo below:

Even after the tumble, Selena Gomez did not fail to fulfill her responsibility. The singer ditched her swanky high heels and walked barefoot on the stage. The Come & Get It singer was called on the stage to present an award.

Speaking of her style statement, Selena Gomez definitely upped the fashion bar in an elegant black column gown. The desinger wear comes from the collection of fashion maverick Oscar de la Renta. Keeping her look simple yet elegant, the musician opted for a statement diamond necklace to pair up with her gown. Meanwhile, hair pulled back in a sleek bun completed her entire look. Selena Gomez's stylist Kate Young previously took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of the singer's style transformation. Take a look at the video below:

A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung)

