The 94th Academy Awards or as all know it, Oscars 2022, returned to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, it was hosted by Regina Hall, Any Schumer, and Wanda Hykes, who ensured the audience had a blast. The sparkling event was opened with Beyoncé's breath-taking performance from Crompton with her best originals, including Learn to be Lonely from The Phantom of the Opera. The Oscars 2022 ceremony was however shortened this year with winners for eight categories announced before the televised program.
Oscars 2022 saw some spectacular moments with many talented artists making history. Troy Kotsur bagged an Academy Award for his gripping performance as a fisherman named Frank Rossi in CODA. He is the second person with hearing impairment to get the award after 35 years Marlee Maitlin won the first one. Maitlin plays the part of his wife in CODA. Another remarkable moment was when Ariana DeBose bagged 'Best Supporting Actress' for her role as Anita in the movie West Side Story. She became the first openly queer actress to be nominated and receive the prestigious award for acting. DeBose is said to have created history to become the second woman after Rita Moreno to have been awarded the acclamation.
As global audiences are beaming with curiosity to know who wins big at the highly awaited ceremony, here's the Oscars 2022 Complete Winners List :
1. Best Film Editing
Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin
Tick Tick Boom - Andrew Weishblum, Myron I. Kerstein
The Power of the Dog- Peter Sciberras
King Richard- Pamela Martin
Joe Walker for DUNE - WINNER
2. Best Adapted Screenplay
Drive My Car
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Sian Heder for CODA -WINNER
3. Best Documentary Feature
Ascension - Jessica Kingdon, Nathan TruceDell
Flee- Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Writing With Fire- Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh
Attica- Stanley Nelson jr., Traci A. Curry
Summer of Soul by Questlove, Joseph Patel - WINNER
4. Best Costume Design
Massimo Cantini Parrini, Jacqueline Durran for Cyrano
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan for DUNE
Luis Sequeira for Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell for West Side Story
Jenny Beavan for Cruella- WINNER
5. Best Cinematography
Nightmare Alley- Dan Lausten
The Power of the Dog- Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski
Greg Fraiser for DUNE
6. Best Original Score
Encanto- Germaine Franco
Don't Look Up- Nicholas Britell
Madres Paralelas- Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog- Johnny Greenwood
Hans Zimmer for DUNE- WINNER
7. Best Live Action Short Film
Please Hold - Kristen Davilla, Omer Levin Menekse
Ala Kachuu- Take and Run - Maria Brendle, Nadine Luchinger
On My Mind- Kim Magnusson, Martin Strange
The Dress- Maciej Slesicki, Tadeusz Lysiak
Aniel Karia and Riz Ahmed for The Long Goodbye -WINNER
8. Best Original Screenplay
Don't Look Up - Adam McKay, David Sirota
Licorice Pizza- Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World- Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt
King Richard- Zack Baylin
Kenneth Branagh for Belfast -WINNER
9. Best International Feature
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Drive my Car (Japan) by Director Ryushuke Hamaguchi - WINNER
10. Best Original Song
Somehow you do - Diane Warren
Dos Oruguitas - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Be Alive - Beyoncé, DIXSON
Down to Joy - Van Morrison
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for No Time To Die- WINNER
11. Best Supporting Role Actor
Kodi Smith-McPhee for The Power of the Dog
Ciarán Hinds for Belfast
J.K Simmons for Being the Ricardos
Jesse Plemmons for The Power of the Dog
Troy Kostur for CODA- WINNER
12. Best Animated Short
Micheal Please, Dan Ojari for Robin Robin
Joanna Quinn, Les Mills for Affairs of the Art
Anton Dyakov for Boxballet
Hugo Covarrubias, Tevo Diaz for Beast
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez for The Windshield Wiper- WINNER
13. Best Animated Feature
Luca directed by Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
Flee directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
The Mitchells vs. the Machines directed by Phil Lord, Michael Rianda
Raya and the Last Dragon directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, Don Hall
Encanto directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvet Merino, and Clark Spencer- WINNER
14. Best Visual Effects
Swen Gillberg, Bryan Hill for Free Guy
Daniel Suddick, Kelly Port for Spider-Man: No Way Home
Chris Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner for No Time to Die
Christopher Townsend, Dan Oliver for Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings
Paul Lambert, Tristan Miles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer for DUNE- WINNER
15. Best Supporting Actress
Jesse Buckley for The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench for Belfast
Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard
Ariana DeBose for West Side Story- WINNER
