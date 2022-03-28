The 94th Academy Awards or as all know it, Oscars 2022, returned to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, it was hosted by Regina Hall, Any Schumer, and Wanda Hykes, who ensured the audience had a blast. The sparkling event was opened with Beyoncé's breath-taking performance from Crompton with her best originals, including Learn to be Lonely from The Phantom of the Opera. The Oscars 2022 ceremony was however shortened this year with winners for eight categories announced before the televised program.

Oscars 2022 saw some spectacular moments with many talented artists making history. Troy Kotsur bagged an Academy Award for his gripping performance as a fisherman named Frank Rossi in CODA. He is the second person with hearing impairment to get the award after 35 years Marlee Maitlin won the first one. Maitlin plays the part of his wife in CODA. Another remarkable moment was when Ariana DeBose bagged 'Best Supporting Actress' for her role as Anita in the movie West Side Story. She became the first openly queer actress to be nominated and receive the prestigious award for acting. DeBose is said to have created history to become the second woman after Rita Moreno to have been awarded the acclamation.

As global audiences are beaming with curiosity to know who wins big at the highly awaited ceremony, here's the Oscars 2022 Complete Winners List :

Academy Awards 2022: Complete winners list

1. Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin

Tick Tick Boom - Andrew Weishblum, Myron I. Kerstein

The Power of the Dog- Peter Sciberras

King Richard- Pamela Martin

Joe Walker for DUNE - WINNER

2. Best Adapted Screenplay

Drive My Car

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Sian Heder for CODA -WINNER

3. Best Documentary Feature

Ascension - Jessica Kingdon, Nathan TruceDell

Flee- Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Writing With Fire- Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh

Attica- Stanley Nelson jr., Traci A. Curry

Summer of Soul by Questlove, Joseph Patel - WINNER

4. Best Costume Design

Massimo Cantini Parrini, Jacqueline Durran for Cyrano

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan for DUNE

Luis Sequeira for Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell for West Side Story

Jenny Beavan for Cruella- WINNER

5. Best Cinematography

Nightmare Alley- Dan Lausten

The Power of the Dog- Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski

Greg Fraiser for DUNE

6. Best Original Score

Encanto- Germaine Franco

Don't Look Up- Nicholas Britell

Madres Paralelas- Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog- Johnny Greenwood

Hans Zimmer for DUNE- WINNER

7. Best Live Action Short Film

Please Hold - Kristen Davilla, Omer Levin Menekse

Ala Kachuu- Take and Run - Maria Brendle, Nadine Luchinger

On My Mind- Kim Magnusson, Martin Strange

The Dress- Maciej Slesicki, Tadeusz Lysiak

Aniel Karia and Riz Ahmed for The Long Goodbye -WINNER

8. Best Original Screenplay

Don't Look Up - Adam McKay, David Sirota

Licorice Pizza- Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World- Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt

King Richard- Zack Baylin

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast -WINNER

9. Best International Feature

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Drive my Car (Japan) by Director Ryushuke Hamaguchi - WINNER

10. Best Original Song

Somehow you do - Diane Warren

Dos Oruguitas - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Be Alive - Beyoncé, DIXSON

Down to Joy - Van Morrison

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for No Time To Die- WINNER

11. Best Supporting Role Actor

Kodi Smith-McPhee for The Power of the Dog

Ciarán Hinds for Belfast

J.K Simmons for Being the Ricardos

Jesse Plemmons for The Power of the Dog

Troy Kostur for CODA- WINNER

12. Best Animated Short

Micheal Please, Dan Ojari for Robin Robin

Joanna Quinn, Les Mills for Affairs of the Art

Anton Dyakov for Boxballet

Hugo Covarrubias, Tevo Diaz for Beast

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez for The Windshield Wiper- WINNER

13. Best Animated Feature

Luca directed by Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

Flee directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

The Mitchells vs. the Machines directed by Phil Lord, Michael Rianda

Raya and the Last Dragon directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, Don Hall

Encanto directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvet Merino, and Clark Spencer- WINNER

14. Best Visual Effects

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Hill for Free Guy

Daniel Suddick, Kelly Port for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Chris Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner for No Time to Die

Christopher Townsend, Dan Oliver for Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Paul Lambert, Tristan Miles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer for DUNE- WINNER

15. Best Supporting Actress

Jesse Buckley for The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench for Belfast

Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard

Ariana DeBose for West Side Story- WINNER

