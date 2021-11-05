Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo To Share A Musical Journey On 'Wicked' Adaptation

Ariana Grande might have been known for her chartbusters, but has featured in numerous series and films over the past decade in cameos, lead roles and voice characters. As she gears up for one of her full-fledged roles in Don't Look Up, there's another good news for the fans of the 7 Rings star. She is now set to star in the film adaptation of Wicked, alongside Cynthia Erivo.

The duo made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday. They came together on the video call, where they were informed about their casting. Ariana and Cynthia were super delighted to be cast in the role of witches and shared love with hand-written notes.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in Wicked adaptation

Ariana posted a snap where she was holding her face, with her laptop in front of her. The Grammy winner also posted the note that she received along with flowers from her co-star, Cynthia Erivo.

The message read, "Pink goes good with Green. Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you. I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you. Love, Cynthia."

She also posted screenshots from her video call with Cynthia and the director of the movie, Jon M Chu. Ariana captioned the post, "thank goodness[sic]."

Cynthia also posted the note she received from Ariana.

'Dear Cynthia, honoured doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love, Ari," the note read.

The Grammy and Emmy-winning actor too posted the moment when she got emotional about being confirmed of her role and of their video call. The Harriet star captioned the post, 'Pink goes good with green[sic].'

Jon M Chu described the duo as 'two witches' as he expressed his delight on witnessing the 'emotional moment' when he told them that they were the choices for Elphaba and Galinda. 'Wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly,'' he added.

As per a report on Deadline, Cynthia will play Elphaba and Ariana will enact the role of Galinda. It is being produced by Universal Studios. The venture is set to kick off production in the summer of 2022 in the United Kingdom.