Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Spill The Beans On Having Children & Starting A Family Soon

The internet went berserk when news broke about American pop singer Ariana Grande's hush-hush wedding ceremony on May 15 with Dalton Gomez. The God is a Woman singer treated her fans with some cute and adorable pictures from her wedding. Ariana and Dalton's wedding was an intimate one with only 20 people that included her close friends and family present to witness the two say, "I Do.". Now, some sources have provided some inside scoop about Ariana Grande's plans to have a family with her 25-year-old real estate husband.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's family planning deets revealed

According to a report by Hollywood Life, a source close to the couple has spilled the beans on Ariana's plans of having a baby in the near future. The source told the media outlet that the Thank U Next singer is not in any rush to get pregnant and have kids with Dalton for at least a few years. The source further claimed that Ariana wants to take things slow as she is currently super busy with her singing career as she is eager to make more music, act a little more plus she is also gearing up for being The Voice coach.

The source went on to say that Ariana is a workaholic and she feels that she still has a lot of work to do in her professional life and since motherhood is very special she would love to pursue it a few years down the line. The outlet also reported that Ariana is now looking to celebrate her married life with Dalton as she is extremely happy.

A look at Ariana and Dalton's relationship

Ariana and Dalton, a real estate agent based in LA were first spotted together in February 2020. Less than a year later, the two got engaged a few days ahead of the Christmas holidays. According to TMZ, Ariana and Dalton quarantined together last year and he often appeared in her Instagram stories. On May 8 2020 Ariana made her relationship official by mentioning him in her song Stuck With U. A few weeks later, she also gave him a shoutout on Instagram. Right after news broke out of their dating, Dalton Gomez turned his Instagram profile private. After dating for a little more than a year, they made the biggest moves of their life and got married in Ariana's Montecito home. Take a look at some pictures from Ariana's wedding shared by the singer.

