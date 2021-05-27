Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez' Wedding Pics Out; Celebs & Fans Are All Hearts For Duo

Congratulatory messages are rolling in for Stuck with U singer Ariana Grande, who officially announced her secret home wedding to Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The lovebirds tied the knots with each other on May 15, but it wasn’t until Wednesday, May 26, the musician officially confirmed the news. The One Last Time singer, took to her social media platform to share a slew of stunning wedding photographs amongst her fans. As soon as the pictures surfaced on the photo-sharing application, not only fans but evens celebs went berserk over it.

Celebs react to Ariana Grande’s wedding photos

Among the first to express their joy in the comment sections of Ariana Grande’s Instagram post were fellow celebrities including Bella Hadid, Khloe Kardashian, Millie Bobby Brown, Lizzo, Scooter Braun, Dua Lipa, Taraji Phenson, Katy Perry, and many more. “Congratulations a beautiful goddess! I am so so so happy for you and your hubby”, Khloe wrote alongside a slew of red heart emoticons. Actor Millie Bobby Brown was also one amongst to congratulate the newlyweds. She commented, “You look STUNNING, OH MY GOD QISJXIKXOSIWEB”. Bella Hadid and manager Scooter Braun dropped flooded the post with heart emoticons.

Taraji Phenson said, “God bless this union. Make it last FOREVER (in my #KeithSweat voice)”. Angel Marino added, “My heart is EXPLODING!!!!!!! This makes me so happy! Congrats Ari! Wishing you and Dalton all the love and happiness in the world!!”. Here’s taking a quick look at the celebs reactions to Ariana Grande’s wedding post:

“5.15.21” is what the former Nickelodeon star captioned her series of wedding photos from her bid day on Instagram. The duo made their engagement official in the month of December last year and almost 5 months later the couple has gotten hitched together. In the photos, Ariana looks stunning in a simple yet elegant strapless white gown. The singer’s hair is neatly pulled back in her signature ponytail alongside a classic wedding veil. Ariana embraces in husband Dalton Gomez’s arms as she plants a sweet kiss on his lips. In another romantic photo, Dalton kisses Ariana’s neck, as the Side to Side singer closes her eyes donning a contagious smile on her face. Check out all Ariana Grande’s wedding photographs below:

