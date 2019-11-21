Ariana Grande Thanks Bernie Sanders For Attending Her Concert

The singing sensation Ariana Grande extended her gratitude to the American politician Bernie Sanders for being part of her concert. She shared a picture on November 20 along with the caption 'My Guy'.

Grande wrote in her tweet that she was obliged that the senator attended the entire concert. She further said that the team continues to give their best. She also acknowledged Senator’s stand for social justice.

MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise. pic.twitter.com/7UYqkXR0g1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

Sanders acknowledged Grande as an advocate for social justice

On the other hand, Sanders also tweeted describing Grande as the brilliant advocate of social justice. He further added that just like Ariana’s performance depicted, each one must be prepared to fight for those who are struggling with social injustice. He expressed that he felt great after meeting her in Atlanta during her concert.

I want to thank @ArianaGrande for not only being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice. We must all be prepared – like Ariana has shown – to fight for everyone who is struggling. It was great to meet her in Atlanta last night. pic.twitter.com/gZTPSLLywX — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 20, 2019

Ariana Grande posted about her illness

In her latest stories on Instagram, Singer Ariana Grande posted about her illness. She wrote that her throat and head are in pain and she is suffering from bad sinus. Due to her Sinus problem, she feels ‘very sick’. She further wrote that she is facing difficulty in breathing and will be seeing the doctor. The singer is being taken care of by her mother and friends.

In her message to fans, she further wrote: ‘“I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out”. Also, due to her current situation, she might have to cancel her next performance and upcoming shows which are part of her tour. She doesn't want her fans to feel disappointed and therefore is keeping them updated. She added, “I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point.”

