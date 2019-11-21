The Debate
Ariana Grande Thanks Bernie Sanders For Attending Her Concert

Hollywood News

The singing sensation Ariana Grande extended her gratitude to the American politician Sen Bernie Sanders, for attending her concert and posted their photo.

Ariana Grande

The singing sensation Ariana Grande extended her gratitude to the American politician Bernie Sanders for being part of her concert. She shared a picture on November 20 along with the caption 'My Guy'.

Grande thanks Sanders

Grande wrote in her tweet that she was obliged that the senator attended the entire concert. She further said that the team continues to give their best. She also acknowledged Senator’s stand for social justice. 

Sanders acknowledged Grande as an advocate for social justice

On the other hand, Sanders also tweeted describing Grande as the brilliant advocate of social justice. He further added that just like Ariana’s performance depicted, each one must be prepared to fight for those who are struggling with social injustice. He expressed that he felt great after meeting her in Atlanta during her concert.

Ariana Grande posted about her illness

In her latest stories on Instagram, Singer Ariana Grande posted about her illness. She wrote that her throat and head are in pain and she is suffering from bad sinus. Due to her Sinus problem, she feels ‘very sick’. She further wrote that she is facing difficulty in breathing and will be seeing the doctor. The singer is being taken care of by her mother and friends.

In her message to fans, she further wrote: ‘“I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out”. Also, due to her current situation, she might have to cancel her next performance and upcoming shows which are part of her tour. She doesn't want her fans to feel disappointed and therefore is keeping them updated. She added, “I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point.”

 

 

