Ariana Grande Reacts To Her Song Playing In 'Gossip Girl' Reboot: 'Had A Heart Attack'

Popstar Ariana Grande recently revealed that she watched the original television series, Gossip Girl, 'religiously' as she grew up, reported news agency, ANI. In an interview with Allure, the award-winning singer revealed that she was surprised to hear her song, Positions, play for a pivotal moment in the first episode. Reportedly, the Grammy-winning singer, Ariana Grande talked about the fan moment she had while watching the HBO Max, Gossip Girl reboot series. In an interview with Allure, the 28-year-old singer opened up about her new beauty line in the magazine's October 2021 issue. During her conversation, she revealed that she binge-watched the HBO Max teen drama and she was pleasantly surprised to hear her song, Positions play for a crucial moment in the first episode as the show's character, Kristen Bell's narrator voice made her return to the hit franchise.

Recalling her reaction while watching the show, Grande said, "Excuse me! Does anyone want to warm me when f****** titles are going to come in and Kristen Bell's voice is going to start saying Gossip Girl stuff and my song's going to be in the background?" She continued, "Does anyone want to just warn me? Because I had a heart attack." "You know, like I was a young girl watching Gossip Girl religiously growing up. and then I'm sitting here..."

Grande, who is an avid social media user, has been expressing her love for the show quite often. Earlier, in 2012, the singer had tweeted, "Chuck and Blair forever," giving a nod to the original show's lead characters.

Chuck and Blair forever — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 18, 2012

HBO Max recently renewed the original series for a second season. They stated that the Gossip Girl revival, which premiered on July 8 this year, had the 'best launch' for an HBO Max original. Gossip Girl is a reboot of the CW series with the name title that is set nine years after the original website went dark.

Season one's first six episodes are currently available on the online streaming site, HBO Max, while the second half of the hit series is scheduled for release in the month of November. Season one features Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith, Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay. The series shows a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.

Image: AP