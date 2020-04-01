The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ariana Grande Ask Fans To 'get A Load' Of Her Curly Hairdo In Throwback Post

Hollywood News

Last night, Ariana Grande posted a ponytail-free selfie showcasing her natural hair, which is full of dark brown curls. Take a look at her throwback post.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
ariana grande

Ariana Grande seemingly has a knack for entertaining her fans on social media platforms, as the singer keeps fans updated with pictures, videos and funny comments on the digital platforms. Recently, Ariana Grande took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of her with curly hair. Here are the details.

Also Read | UN Chief Pulls No Punches, Says Coronavirus Is The Biggest Global Crisis Since World War 2

Ariana Grande took to her Twitter handle to share an adorable picture of herself. However, what caught the audience’s attention was Ariana Grande’s hair. In the picture shared, Ariana Grande can be seen sporting a curly hairdo. With the picture shared, Ariana wrote: “get a load a dis”. Take a look at the picture shared by Ariana:

Also Read | Japan's Fujifilm Starts Avigan Trial To Treat Coronavirus After Allegedly Showing Promise

Also Read | Chinese Donation With Coronavirus PPEs & Ventilators Arrives As 'China Stands With India'

The last time fans got a peek of her natural hair was back in August last year when the singer gave her signature pony a rest during her Sweetener tour. Ariana Grande's ex-hairstylist, Josh Liu took to his Instagram handle and writer "natural curls coming in strong with a little TLC. Take a look at the picture shared:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Josh Liu (@thejoshliu) on

Also Read | UN Chief Pulls No Punches, Says Coronavirus Is The Biggest Global Crisis Since World War 2

Early in 2019, Ariana Grande took to her social media handle to share a picture of her childhood, in which the actor can be seen all smiles as she poses for a happy picture. With the picture shared, Ariana revealed that she still looks the same without straight ponytail and jeans. Take a look:

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nizamuddin
HANSAL MEHTA QUESTIONS BJP GOVT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Tigress
TIGRESS ST-10 GIVES BIRTH TO CUB