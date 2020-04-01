Ariana Grande Ask Fans To 'get A Load' Of Her Curly Hairdo In Throwback Post

Ariana Grande seemingly has a knack for entertaining her fans on social media platforms, as the singer keeps fans updated with pictures, videos and funny comments on the digital platforms. Recently, Ariana Grande took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of her with curly hair. Here are the details.

Ariana Grande took to her Twitter handle to share an adorable picture of herself. However, what caught the audience’s attention was Ariana Grande’s hair. In the picture shared, Ariana Grande can be seen sporting a curly hairdo. With the picture shared, Ariana wrote: “get a load a dis”. Take a look at the picture shared by Ariana:

get a load a dis pic.twitter.com/2SPx6f3fbA — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 30, 2020

The last time fans got a peek of her natural hair was back in August last year when the singer gave her signature pony a rest during her Sweetener tour. Ariana Grande's ex-hairstylist, Josh Liu took to his Instagram handle and writer "natural curls coming in strong with a little TLC. Take a look at the picture shared:

Early in 2019, Ariana Grande took to her social media handle to share a picture of her childhood, in which the actor can be seen all smiles as she poses for a happy picture. With the picture shared, Ariana revealed that she still looks the same without straight ponytail and jeans. Take a look:

if i’m honest ..... this is still exactly what i look like without lashes and my pony ..... anyone who knows me knows me knows ..... like .... i’m twenty five. i was five here. the only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger. pic.twitter.com/rkAbXla1YF — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019

