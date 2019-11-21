Ariana Grande Wants Ambulance At Grammy Awards After Five Nominations

American singer Ariana Grande asked the Recording Academy to keep an ambulance on standby after she was nominated for five grammy awards this year. Grande has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Read: Ariana Grande Cancels Lexington Show As She feels ‘very Sick’

'Be sure to have an ambulance'

Grande replied to a congratulatory message tweeted by the Royal Academy, in an apparent hint to her recent health condition. "Be sure to have an ambulance and lots of Cliquot on standby," she replied but later deleted the tweet. In recent times, she has been struggling healthwise and even took to Instagram to inform that she was suffering from bad sinus. In one of her Instagram stories, she wrote, "I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”

Read: Ariana Grande Struggling With Illness, Might Cancel Her Concert

Grande supports Bernie

Though the singer had to cancel a recent show on the ‘Sweetener’ tour due to sickness, Grande held a concert on November 19 where she met leading Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and even gave tacit support by calling him ‘MY GUY’.

MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise. pic.twitter.com/7UYqkXR0g1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

Read: Ariana Grande: Check The Victorious Actor's Love For Black And White Pictures

Thanked fans and collaborators

The American singer took to social media to thank her collaborators and fans after the announcement was made by the Recording Academy.

"Hello I had to share this here as well I'm sorry. thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and I created in just a few weeks together," she wrote alongside a screenshot of her nominations.

"The acknowledgement is truly more than enough on its own for me and my heart. thank u. pls allow me to bring literally all of my friends who worked on it to sit around me so they can make sure my heart is still beating lmao. so much love and gratitude. also also !!!! I have to say congratulations to all of my other friends that have been nominated this year for their brilliant work as well! I can't wait to celebrate everyone together," she added.

Read: Grammy 2020 Nominations Include Former First Lady Of US Michelle Obama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.