Ariana Grande's Wedding Look Was Inspired By An Iconic Audrey Hepburn Film Character?

Sensational songstress Ariana Grande's wedding to beau Dalton Gomez has become one of the trending topics of discussion among netizens around the world on social media. Ariana and Dalton said "I Do" in a private wedding ceremony on May 15, 2021, and the former has finally shared a streak of pictures from her D-Day on Instagram, which instantly broke the internet. Although the Positions hitmaker's extravagant wedding dress has attracted many eyeballs, did you know it was inspired by one of Audrey Hepburn's iconic film characters from the fifties? If not, read on to know everything about her exquisite Vera Wang dress.

Image: Ariana Grande's Instagram

All about Ariana Grande's wedding dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn in 'Funny Face'

Ever since the much-talked-about Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez wedding took place earlier this month, ardent fans of the pop star have been excitingly waiting for pictures from their secret wedding. Now, on Wednesday, i.e. May 26, 2021, the two-time Grammy Award-winning singer finally took to her Instagram handle to share the highly-awaited pictures from their nuptials. The 27-year-old got married in an intimate ceremony to the real estate agent at her bel-air mansion in California's Montecito neighbourhood.

For her big day, like many other brides, Ariana Grande also turned to one of the most renowned wedding dress designers across the globe, Vera Wang, for her classic ivory column dress. Her Vera Wang gown comprised of a corseted top with a low back and a slit at the back of the skirt. The God Is A Woman crooner accessorised her outfit with opulent diamond jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz, who also designed her engagement ring. The bride rounded off her ensemble with her signature high ponytail hairdo along with a short sheer veil and a white bow on top.

Image: Ariana Grande's Instagram

For the unversed, Ariana Grande's fifties wedding look was inspired by Audrey Hepburn's popular character in 1957's film, Funny Face, revealed the designer in an interview with Vogue Magazine. Vera Wang said she and Ariana had decided to work on her wedding dress together at the Met Gala a couple of years ago. Meanwhile, Dalton Gomez opted for a classic Tom Ford suit for his wedding with his lady love, which was attended by 20 guests only.

Take a look:

IMAGE: ARIANA GRANDE'S INSTAGRAM