Ariana Grande's Wedding Photos With Dalton Gomez Leave Fans 'in Tears'; See Pics

Singer Ariana Grande and real-estate agent Dalton Gomez got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 15. Almost two weeks after their wedding, the 27-year-old singer has been sharing wedding photos on her Instagram which has been breaking the internet. From the wedding ceremony to Ariana's flawless lily-white silk gown, take a sneak-peek into Ariana and Dalton's tiny and intimate wedding.

A sneak peek into Ariana Grande's wedding

Arina Grande shared a string of pictures on Wednesday, May 27, from the intimate wedding from their home in California. They were seen getting married in a room full of candlelights and flower decorations hung on the wall. Among the pictures, the Thank You, Next singer added a couple of photos of her from just minutes before the wedding. Dalton was seen kissing Ariana after the wedding, and the bride was seen blushing as he picked her up in his arms while kissing her neck. Ariana wrote their wedding date "5. 15. 2021" in the caption.

Upon seeing the pictures like many others, Billy actor Milly Bobby Brown just couldn't keep calm and she left two comments that read 'OH MY GOD QISJXIKXOSIWEB" and "You look stunning". Khole Kardashian wrote "Congratulations a beautiful goddess. I am so so so happy for you and your hubby". Dua Lipa wrote "Beautiful!!! Congratulations angel". Katy Perry, Victoria Justice, , Traji Henson were also among others who showered love for the newlyweds. The obsessed Arianators flooded the comment with crying emoticons and wished them a lifetime of happiness.

Ariana Grande also shared a string of images of her wedding gown and the grooming session. As per Vogue, the 7 Rings singer wore a custom lily-white silk charmeuse empire waist column gown by Vera Wang. The gown had a sculpted neckline with an exposed bra strap closure and a plunging back. The Grammy Winner got her pearl and diamond earrings designed by Lorraine Schwartz to match with her engagement ring. She also added a monochrome close-up image of kissing Dalton in an Instagram post. Take a look-

About Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship

Ariana had started dating Dalton Gomez in January 2020 and they made their relationship public after they appeared in the music video of Grande’s song with Justin Bieber, Stuck with U in May. They got engaged in December before Christmas. According to People, Ariana Grande's rep had confirmed in a statement which revealed they got married in a tiny and intimate wedding with less than 20 people. The rep added the room was so happy and full of love and the couple as well as their families could not be happier. The ceremony took place at the couple's home in Montecito, California.

IMAGE: ARIANA GRANDE'S INSTAGRAM

