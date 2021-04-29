Armie Hammer's Aunt To Star In A Tell-all Docuseries About Family's Dark Past

The Hammer family’s dark history will now be told through Casey Hammer. Casey Hammer, aunt to actor Armie Hammer will be part of a brand-new docuseries that will explore the dark past of the American family. The docuseries will reportedly also cover the latest allegations against actor Armie Hammer, who was accused of cannibalism and rape.

Armie Hammer’s aunt to be a part of a tell-all docuseries about their family

Armie Hammer’s name was plastered all over the internet after his ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich accused him of being a cannibal and mentally harassing her. Courtney’s allegations against Hammer led to several women coming forward and speaking about the abuse they suffered at the hands of the Social Network actor. After these allegations came to the light, a woman accused Hammer of raping her.

Now, a new scandalous docuseries is going to reveal more dark secrets about the Hammer family. According to Deadline’s report, Armie Hammer’s aunt Casey Hammer has signed an exclusive deal with Talos Films, a production company that has previously produced Queen of Meth and Family Reboot. According to the media portal’s report, this docuseries involving Armie Hammer’s family members will document the lives of the Hammer family members and their mighty downfall.

The docuseries will supposedly explore various parts of the family that the audience and the media was previously unaware of. At the moment, Talos Films is looking for broadcasters and approaching streaming services for the project. In a statement mentioned in Deadline’s report, Talos co-founders Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs have assured that this docuseries will not only tell Casey’s story but also explore the Hammer family’s history. Talking about Armie Hammer’s family, the American family has been involved in several other scandals over the years.

In an in-depth report by Vanity Fair, Armie Hammer’s great-great-grandfather Dr. Julius Hammer was convicted of first-degree manslaughter after he aborted the child of a Russian diplomat’s wife, who died during the process. In a 2015 book, Surviving My Birthright, Casey Hammer accused Julian Hammer of sexually abusing her as a child and being abusive to other members of their family. Moreover, Armand Hammer’s son Julian Hammer killed a man inside his LA home in regards to a gambling debt.

Image Credit: Armie Hammer Instagram