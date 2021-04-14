'Army Of The Dead' Trailer Features Huma Qureshi On Zombie Attack's Survivors' Side; Watch

On April 13, 2021, Huma Qureshi took to her official Instagram handle and dropped the trailer of her Hollywood debut film, Army of the Dead by Zack Synder. The trailer of the highly anticipated zombie-heist flick features a glimpse of Huma. Alongside Huma, the trailer also shows Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Hiroyuki Sanada among other Army of the Dead cast. Sharing the trailer, the Bollywood actor said that she is ‘super proud to be a small part’ of Zack Synder’s film.

Huma Qureshi drops Army of the Dead trailer

The trailer shows a casino boss, Bly Tanaka, which is played by Hiroyuki, approaching Scott Ward (played by Dave Bautista), who is a former zombie war hero. The duo comes together to break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone and further retrieve $200 million which is resting in Las Vegas. Scott accepts the challenge and creates an expertise team for the heist. The trailer further shows the Alpha zombies and the team surviving the attacks. The trailer also shows a glimpse of Huma’s character, who is one of the survivors.

Sharing the trailer of Zack Synder’s much-awaited film, Huma wrote, “Army of the Dead- select theatres 14th May and Netflix 21st May”. The actor further added, “Super proud to be a small part of this genius man’s vision ‘#ZackSynder’ Fan and now friend forever @netflix @netflixfilm @nxonnetflix” with a red heart. As soon as the trailer was uploaded by her, many of her fans and followers expressed their excitement for the release of her Hollywood debut film.

Many celebrities, too, took the opportunity to congratulate the actor. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Oh yasssss huma” with a red heart. Rick Roy commented, “omg this is fabulousness @iamhumaq… u killing it dd” with a string of emoticons. A fan commented, “Go huma go”. Another one wrote, “Huma on fire”. A user commented, “Can't wait Huma” with a heart-eyed face emoji. Another one wrote, “Congratulations” with a red heart. Take a look at a few of the comments in her post.

