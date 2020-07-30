10 Arnold Schwarzenegger Certified Bodybuilding Tips On The Occasion Of His 73rd Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an American-Austrian politician, actor, and bodybuilder who is celebrating his 73rd birthday today. The legendary artist started weight lifting since he was only 15 years old and won the title of Mr Universe at the age of 20. He then won fame and recognition by working in Hollywood movies like - Conan the Barbarian (1982), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator Genisys (2015), Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), Commando (1985), The Running Man (1987), Predator (1987), Total Recall (1990), True Lies (1994), to name a few. In honour of his 73rd birthday, let's take a look at the top 10 bodybuilding tips by the man himself:

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger shares workout video with pet donkey Lulu by his side; Watch

1. Get Strong

As the bodybuilder writes in his book, 'The New Encyclopedia of Bodybuilding' - To get big, you have to get strong. So instead of being focused on building muscle straight from the start, start by getting strong.

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to former WWE star Shad Gaspard after his tragic death

2. Never Get Comfortable

The world-famous bodybuilder suggests that one must not get comfortable in their routine. Always change it up and work hard.

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about daughter Katherine's pregnancy, shares his excitement

3. Don't Overtrain

Overtraining is really harmful to bodybuilders and is something they often do. A piece of good advice that Arnold gives in his book for bodybuilders is that train sufficiently but don't overdo it. He writes - There will be times when a body part lags behind because you are overtraining it, hitting it so hard, so often, and so intensely that it never has a chance to rest, recuperate, and grow.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt reveals why his 61st birthday came with a 'different feeling'

4. Don't Stop At Failure

The Terminator actor writes in his book that one should not stop if they face failures. Rather, it is important to identify where they went wrong and rectify it.

5. Target Your Workout

Every workout must be targeted. One must have a specific goal when working out, writes Arnold in his book. A bodybuilder cannot do general workouts every day.

6. Target Abs Indirectly

Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests that bodybuilders need to work on their abs indirectly. In his book, he asks them to incorporate ab movements in every lift and exercise.

7. Pumps Are Important

If one wants to grow muscle, they need to get their blood pumping. Even if one is struggling, Arnold writes - You can still get the pump to come if you focus and concentrate hard enough.

8. Do Multiple Reps

Try working out with smaller weights and then go up to heavier ones. Don't just get stuck on doing the heavy ones, writes Arnold.

9. Use Machines

Another good advice is to take the help of heavyweight machinery. The actor mentions in his book how he would have loved to use them at his own time.

10. Go Vegan

Once a big advertiser of eating meat, the actor is now asking bodybuilders to turn vegan. Arnold Schwarzenegger says it's easy to build up with an entirely plant-based diet. A long mention of it is in the series 'Game Changers' on Netflix.

Promo Pic Credit: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.