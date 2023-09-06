Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls Recovering From Open Heart Surgery: It Was A Disaster

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently opened up and reflected on the challenging time in his life when he had to undergo open heart surgery for the third time. In a YouTube video posted on his channel, the actor gave an insight into his recovery journey and recalled how the procedure had a few complications. Arnold also revealed that the surgery took place before he started shooting for Terminator 6.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls recovering from surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger recounted his frightening experience after he underwent a non-invasive heart surgery in early 2018 on his YouTube channel. He said, "I remember when I had my open heart surgery, the third one, which was just a few years ago just before we started Terminator 6." "I was really freaking out. I woke up and all of a sudden the doctors were in front of me saying, ‘I’m so sorry but it was unlike what we planned," he added.

The Terminator actor further explained that the surgery was supposed to be non-invasive in nature, but the doctors made a mistake during the procedure that caused some internal bleeding. "They had to open me up very quickly to save my life," Arnold said. He further called the situation a disaster and said that he was able to recover by keeping a positive mindset. "The bottom line is, you cannot roll the clock back. It was a disaster. I was in the middle of a disaster. So now how do I get out of it? You have to shift gears," he said.

Arnold on getting back in shape for Terminator

Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted that he wanted to get back into training and get out of the hospital as soon as possible as he was going to begin shooting for Terminator 6. "I had to be in shape, I had to move around, run around, lift things up, do the fight scenes," he said. The former pro bodybuilder further added, "I had the support system — because none of this we can do by ourselves — and when I started shooting Terminator 6 I was all back together again."