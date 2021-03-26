'Arrested Development' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Arrested Development is a popular American comedy sitcom that had a brief run on television. The plot of this show follows the family of Bluths, who are a formerly rich family filled with dysfunctional members. The show was taken off air for several years after running from 2003-2006. However, it was brought back and ran briefly from 2013 to 2019. Following is a list of the actors who have played some of the major characters in the cast of Arrested Development, along with other interesting details about them.

Arrested Development cast

Jessica Walter as Lucille Bluth

Jessica Walter is arguably the most experienced actor in the cast of this show. She has worked in films, TV shows as well as in theatre during the course of her career. Some of her shows include Dinosaurs, Saving Grace, Star vs. the Forces of Evil and many more. She passed away in March 2021 at the age of 80.

Jason Bateman as Michael Bluth

Jason Bateman has played the character of Michael Bluth in the cast of Arrested Development. He is worked in several films and TV shows in his career. Some of his most popular works include Central Intelligence, Zootopia, Horrible Bosses, Game Night and many others. While he has worked in many TV shows till date, Arrested Development is regarded as one of his top shows.



Portia de Rossi as Lindsay Bluth-Fünke

Portia has played another major character, Lindsay, in this show. Portia has her own list of films and TV shows that she has been a part of. Some of her top shows include Better Off Ted, Sean Saves the World, Scandal and many others. She has also worked in a handful of television films such as A Breed Apart, America's Prince: The John F. Kennedy Jr. Story among others.

Will Arnett as Gob Bluth

Will Arnett is arguably the most popular actor in the Arrested Development cast. He has worked in a long list of TV shows in his acting career and many films as well. Some of his top roles on television can be seen in The Millers, Up All Night, Running Wilde and others.

Michael Cera as George Michael Bluth

Michael Cera has played the role of George in the cast of this show. The actor first started working as a child actor, before eventually acting on stage. He has worked in several TV shows till date. Some of them include I Was a Sixth Grade Alien, Burning Love, Medical Police and others. He has also worked in a handful of television films till date.