As Fantastic Beasts 3 Makers Reveal Title; Fans Wonder What 'Secrets Of Dumbledore' Are

The makers of the Fantastic Beasts franchise on September 23 announced the title and release of the much-awaited third instalment of the movie. Fantastic Beasts 3's title was revealed as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and fans were left wondering what the title of the upcoming movie could mean. Fans speculated that the upcoming movie could delve further into the lineage of Dumbledore's family. While other fans think the movie could finally reveal Dumbledore's sexuality.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore title explained

Warner Bros. announced that Fantastic Beasts 3 is called "The Secrets of Dumbledore." Fans of the entire franchise will fix their attention upon Albus Dumbledore himself, given Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows strongly suggested Albus' history with Grindelwald is his deepest, darkest secret. Also, the Fantastic Beasts 1 and 2 showed that Dumbledore's blood pact with Grindelwald is preventing him from duelling with the Dark Lord.

Whereas fans speculated that the title could mean that the upcoming instalment of the movie could uncover secrets of Dumbledore's family. The Crimes of Grindelwald movie revealed the powerful wizard Credence - a novice wizard whose magic was incalculable in its power and dangerously out-of-control - was, in reality, Aurelius Dumbledore, Albus' never-mentioned younger brother. This naturally raised massive questions about the Dumbledore line, especially since Credence is under the sway of Gellert Grindelwald. One user wrote on Twitter, "I wonder what is dumbledore's secret tho? It's either about Albus and Gellert Grindelwald or about the Dumbledore family. Based on the ending on Fantastic Beast 2, I bet it's the later. More stories about Aberforth or Ariana maybe. Credence especially."

I wonder what is dumbledore's secret tho? It's either about albus and gellert grindelwald or about the dumbledore family. Based on the ending on Fantastic Beast 2, I bet it's the later. More stories about aberforth or ariana myb. Credence especially 🤔 — 🌸아미라🌸 (@gongzhu2609) September 23, 2021

Remember that “Fantastic Beasts -The Secrets Of Dumbledore” does not just mean Albus Dumbledore but the entire Dumbledore family… what secrets are going to be revealed? #FantasticBeasts3 pic.twitter.com/1jM9wowfFf — BINKS/IKE/Wubber Wolf Doggo (@BINKS_Wolf) September 22, 2021

While some fans speculated that Newt and Dumbledore might travel the world to find ways to break the blood pact between Albus and Gellert which will eventually lead to the most famous wizarding duels in history. A user, r/FantasticBeasts on Reddit wrote, "Dumbledore sends Newt and Jakob to Brazil to find something to break the blood pact. In Brazil, in the Amazon forest, they’ll probably get in trouble. Maybe meet a secret Grindelwald follower or some other villain? They could throw some comedy into that. Who knows?."

Viewers got a bit of a glimpse at Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore's ill-fated relationship through Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows. Harry learned Albus Dumbledore and Grindelwald were childhood friends and Albus' friendship had led to a family tragedy. The upcoming movie could also delve further into the two powerful wizards relationship. Also, JK Rowling after the end of the Harry Potter franchise had confirmed that Dumbledore's sexuality. As per EW, the author appeared at Carnegie Hall in 2007 to answer fan questions and when asked whether Dumbledore had ever found love, Rowling responded that she "always thought of Dumbledore as gay." She further said, "Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was."

The Fantastic Beasts 3 The film stars an ensemble cast including Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams and Jude Law. Johnny Depp who played the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the previous movies will be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. The movie is set to release on April 15, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@fantasticbeastsmovie