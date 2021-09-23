Fantastic Beasts 3 'The Secrets Of Dumbledore': Cast, Plot And Release Date Revealed

After various setbacks due to the pandemic, the makers of Fantastic Beasts 3 The Secrets of Dumbledore recently revealed the new release date of the film escalating the curiosity of the fans. The release of the film was earlier delayed due to the sudden exit of Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald but, now as the actor has been replaced by Mads Mikkelsen, the makers are all set for the release.

Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be the sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald that was released in 2018 and will be the third instalment to the movie series.

When will Fantastic Beasts 3 'The Secrets of Dumbledore' release?

The Fantastic Beasts release date was first postponed due to the pandemic and was later pushed back to July 15, 2022 amidst the Johnny Depp controversy. The makers have now set Fantastic Beasts release date as April 15, 2022 and the fans will be able to enjoy the film on the big screen.

Fantastic Beasts 3 storyline, cast and more

The eleventh movie in the Wizarding World franchise, The Fantastic Beasts 3 storyline has been set several years after the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. It will revolve around Albus Dumbledore’s life in which he will be tasking Newt Scamander with a mission that will take them into Gellert Grindelwald's army.

Directed by David Yates, the popular cast of the movie will include actors namely Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Vinda Rosier, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald, Victoria Yeates as Bunty, Oliver Masucci as Head of the International Confederation of Wizards, Jessica Williams as Professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks and others.

Why was Johnny Depp removed from the Fantastic Beasts?

It all began when Johnny Depp faced a defeat in the court over a defamation suit he filed against the US tabloid, The Sun after the latter referred to him as ‘wife beater.’ As Warner Bros. did not want to taint their image as well as of the film, they decided to remove the actor from the film as well as from the franchise as a whole.

Image: Instagram/@fantasticbeastsmovie