As 'Harry Potter' Clocks 20 Years, Check Similar Fantasy Movies To Add To Your Watchlist

Having claimed perhaps the biggest fanbase that a film franchise could ever garner, Harry Potter clocked 20 years on Friday, 12 November. The widely acclaimed franchise is based on the fantasy novel series of the same penned by J. K. Rowling and stars Daniel Radcliffe in the lead as Harry Potter, with Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released back in 2001 and this November will mark the 20th anniversary of the movie. As Harry Potter completes 20 years, here are similar movies to take you on a fantasy adventure.

1. Fantastic Beast series

Fantastic Beasts series is a spin-off of and prequel to the Harry Potter film series and is inspired by her 2001 "guide book" of the same name. The first movie in the series was Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the second was Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and the third instalment Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, is scheduled to release in April 2022.

2. Lord Of The Rings

The Lord of the Rings is a series of three epic fantasy adventure films directed by Peter Jackson, based on the novel written by J. R. R. Tolkien. The films in the series include Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. The movie is set in the fictional world of Middle-earth, the films follow the hobbit Frodo Baggins as he and the Fellowship embark on a quest to destroy the One Ring, to ensure the destruction of its maker, the Dark Lord Sauron. The Lord of the Rings is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential film series ever made.

3. Chronicles Of Narnia

The Chronicles of Narnia series of films is based on a series of novels by C. S. Lewis of the same name. From the seven books, three were adapted, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian, and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. The series revolves around the adventures of children in the fantasy world of Narnia, guided by Aslan, a wise and powerful lion that can speak and is the true king of Narnia.

4. Avatar

Avatar is an epic science fiction/fantasy film directed, written, produced, and co-edited by James Cameron. The film is set in the mid-22nd century when humans are colonizing Pandora, a lush habitable moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system, in order to mine the valuable mineral unobtanium. Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 are currently under works and are scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022, and December 20, 2024, respectively.

5. Jumanji series

Jumanji series is loosely based on Chris Van Allsburg's picture book of the same name includes movies like Jumanji, Zathura: A Space Adventure, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. The story centres on a supernatural board game that releases jungle-based hazards upon its players with every turn they take.

Image: Instagram/@prendostore/@lotr___gr