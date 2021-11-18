As 'Office Ladies' Podcast Clocks 100 Episodes, See How Angela Kinsey Celebrated Milestone

Office Ladies is a podcast run by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played Pam and Angela respectively in the popular sitcom The Office. On the podcast, the duo breaks down each episode of the show and give their fans some exclusive behind the scenes information from the sets. On November 18, the podcast clocked 100 episodes, and Kinsey celebrated the same by jumping on the podcast table.

Office Ladies clocks 100 episodes

Angela Kinsey headed to Instagram and shared a picture of herself and Jenna, and the duo seemed extremely excited to have hit the milestone. Angela also shared pictures featuring how she celebrated the occasion and mentioned that she jumped on the table, from where she could not get down. She wrote, "When you hit 100 episodes of your podcast and get so excited you jump up on the table and then can’t figure out how to get down!"

The official Instagram account of the podcast uploaded a video montage featuring special moments on the podcast. They mentioned that Jenna and Angela would be breaking down the episode Heavy Competition in the 100th episode and will also be popping some champagne. The caption read, "Happy 100th episode Office Ladies family! We are so thrilled to be doing this rewatch with you and we can't believe we are already at 100 episodes! Today we are popping some champagne and breaking down Heavy Competition."

A Facebook Fan page composed a touching song marking the occasion and the Instagram page of the podcast uploaded it online. They wrote, "We were so moved by this amazing song from our Office Ladies Facebook Fan page. We had to give the folks behind it a big shout out! The idea was by Hanna, performed by Mikayla and Zach with lyrics by Natis and Mikayla. And thanks to Michelle for helping this song get to us in time to play it on the podcast today." As the song played, Jenna and Angela seemed overwhelmed by emotions and the latter got emotional. She also wrote in the caption, "I tear up every single time I hear this. I love it so much! Thank you!!!"

Image: Twitter/@IGNDeals, Instagram/@angelakinsey