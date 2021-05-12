As Reese Witherspoon Gets Back To The Studios, Gwyneth Paltrow Makes A Song Request

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon recently shared a selfie on her Instagram from a dubbing studio. In the picture posted, she can be seen standing in front of a studio mic while posing for the camera with a gracious smile on her face. The actor also jokingly asked her fans if they want her to play any specific songs for them. Various people have flooded the comments section with their requests and one of those many people to mention a song is her close friend Gwyneth Paltrow.

Reese Witherspoon takes song requests

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon recently updated her fans on what she has been up to, lately. She posted a picture on social media where she can be seen finishing a schedule at a dubbing studio. In the selfie shared, she is seen standing next to a dubbing mic which has been topped up with a cover to ensure maximum safety amidst the ongoing pandemic. She is also seen wearing headsets which is another essential piece of equipment in a dubbing studio.

Reese Witherspoon has opted for a simple and formal look in this Instagram picture. She is seen wearing a light blue striped shirt along with an off-white formal blazer which creates some contrast in her outfit. She opted for a simple no-makeup look, while her hair has been neatly tied back with a middle patrician.

In the caption for the post, Reese Witherspoon mentioned that she is finishing off some work at the dubbing studio. She also quirkily asked her fans if they would like her to play any specific songs. At the end of the small note, Reese Witherspoon added a ‘microphone’ emoticon for an added effect. Have a look at the post on Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have has spoken highly of her looks in the picture while also giving out their song recommendations. Gwyneth Paltrow also dropped a comment on the post, requesting her to play Moon River. Humpty Dance by Digital Underground was also amongst the many songs requested and the actor seemed quite elated by the request. Have a look.

