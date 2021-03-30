As 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Wraps Filming, Speculations Rise About Tobey Maguire's Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become one of the most hyped upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Principal photography began back in 2018, and the film has faced issues in production due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. However, the movie has now concluded its filming.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' completes shooting

Stunt coordinator George Cottle revealed on his Instagram handle that Spider-Man: No Way Home has wrapped filming in Atlanta. In his post, he thanked director Jon Watts, and actors Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori. Cottle’s post has again sparked the news of Tobey Maguire being a part of the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast. He mentioned Chris Daniels in his post, the man who worked as Maguire’s stunt double on the original Spider-Man trilogy helmed by Sam Raimi. However, the studio has not confirmed the news.

Earlier, Andrew Garfield’s stunt double from Amazing Spider-Man movies, William Spencer, posted a photo on a film set with Tom Holland’s stunt double. It was speculated that it was from Spider-Man: No Way Home shooting location. The stunt artist later deleted the post. As the film wraps, gifts from the set also allegedly include Garfield’s Spider-Man suit on a t-shirt. The involvement of both, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast has been unconfirmed, with Tom Holland denying their appearances.

Spider-Man: No Way Home includes Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Tony Revolori as Eugene "Flash" Thompson. Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear as Doctor Strange, along with Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina as Max Dillion / Elector and Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus, respectively. Charlie Cox is also speculated to make a comeback as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Spider-Man: No Way Home plot details are kept under wraps. The project is expected to introduce a multiverse in the MCU.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, who helmed the previous two installments, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The ending of the latter movie left fans with the question of how will Peter Parker maintain his secret identity now. Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing in theatres from December 17, 2021.

Promo Image Source: tomholland2013 Instagram