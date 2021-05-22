As 'The Shining' Completes 41 Years, Here Is A Quiz For All The Fans Of The Film

The Shining is considered to be one of the classic horror films in Hollywood, which is still watched by many people decades after its release. The film stars versatile actor Jack Nicholson in the lead, along with other popular actors such as Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd featuring in star cast as well. This movie was released decades ago in 1980 and is now set to complete a total of 41 years since the film’s release on May 23, 2021. On this special occasion, here is a quiz for all the fans of this psychological horror to check how much they know about this film.

The Shining – 41st-anniversary quiz

While it is a known fact that Stephen King wrote the novel, he did not help in its screenplay. Which other author helped pen the screenplay of the film?

J.K. Rowling

Diane Johnson

Jackie Collins

Nora Roberts

Who is the director of this psychological horror film?

Stephen King

Martin Scorsese

James Cameron

Stanley Kubrick

Which among these popular scenes from the film was co-written by Jack Nicholson himself?

The typewriter scene

The axe scene

The Hotel scene

The Shining ending scene

The Shining author Stephen King didn’t like the movie upon watching it.

True

False

What was the number written on the hotel room seen in one of the popular scenes of the film?

237

217

227

207

The Shining is the only movie that stars Danny Lloyd.

True

False

The movie took a long time to be filmed. How many years did it take to finish its shooting?

2 years

3 years

4 years

5 years

Which of the following awards has been felicitated on The Shining?

Academy Award

Golden Globe Award

Saturn Award

Razzie Award

Which of these conspiracy theories was inspired by this film?

Area 51 theory

Fake Moon Landing Theory

Flat Earth Theory

Illuminati

The sets where the shooting of this film had taken place got burnt even before it could be completed.

True

False

Answers:

Diane Johnson

Stanley Kubrick

The typewriter scene

True

237

True

5 years

Saturn Award

Fake Moon Landing Theory

True

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'THE SHINING'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.